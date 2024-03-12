Because the war in Ukraine is getting really interesting. Analyzes

“If you are given a piece of paper with lines already drawn, write on the other side.” So said the Spanish poet Juan Ramon Jimenez Mantecon (1881-1958), winner of the 1956 Nobel Prize in Literature. His poetics corresponded to the ideological positions of the twenties, illustrated by Ortega y Gasset, and the goal was to achieve “purity.” in poetry it is understood as the activity of the spirit, abstracted from bodily realities and the world of passions, to elevate the purely creative power of the word.

It is important to know how to use this word. Language, which is the expression of strong thought, not standardized for propaganda, but improved by intellect, preparation and subsequent action, without which the intellectual is of little use, is fundamental. That is why they want to impose nihilism on us, to create a “new language”, generally of Anglo-Saxon origin, so effective that it can hypnotize even the best. Thus, managing the atrophied mass, deprived of the “creative power of speech,” becomes child’s play.

Since the most important modern subject to watch for the changes it will bring with it is geopolitics, the West imposes a single thought and even allows itself to be silently humiliated by some statements of a comedian appointed as Prime Minister who would like to force us to believe in a reality opposite to the truth. Any evidence? Zelensky continues to say that Ukraine will win and that he will never raise the white flag. We take note of this.

The prestigious news agency Reuters, citing a classified Lithuanian intelligence report, claims that Russia will be able to fight Ukraine at its current level of intensity for at least another two years. This is facilitated by high oil prices, avoidance of sanctions and government investment. ️”Moscow is able to evaluate the lessons learned and improve its combat effectiveness,” the document says. Several countries are helping it: Iran and North Korea openly supply weapons and ammunition, and Ukraine complains about the lack of adequate and quantitative supplies. China has become the main supplier of microchips, and the yuan has become Russia’s main currency for international payments. Russia stationed military warheads in Belarus in 2023 and is building the infrastructure to use them.

In the US, where cash and arms supplies are stalemate, President Joe Biden has admitted that the US invasions of Iraq, Afghanistan and Ukraine were mistakes. “But we shouldn’t have gone to Ukraine. I mean, we shouldn’t have gone into detail about Iraq and Afghanistan,” he said in an interview with the liberal MSNBC newspaper.

The day before yesterday, the New York Times published an article “Navalny’s heirs seek a political future in Russia.” The Navalnist movement could find a leader in Yulia Navalnaya, who has presented herself as the new face of the opposition to President Vladimir Putin. However, they continue to adhere to “closed tactics.”

Long out of the public eye, Navalnaya began building her political career through short YouTube videos and public appearances with Western politicians. “But avoid giving media interviews or going off-script at other public events,” the New York Times writes. It is not difficult to guess that the fact is that Navalnaya does not have her own thoughts and works like a doll in the hands of Western curators.

Here we can recall the metamorphoses of the New York Times itself. After all, on February 18, he wrote the following: The death of Alexei Navalny, Russia’s main opposition leader, has stunned Russian dissidents. But it also offers some hope that in this desperate moment, the opposition to President Vladimir Putin can unite like never before. This will not be easy, given the often aloof approach of Navalny’s movement and the fragmentation of other leading Russian opposition figures.

Next, the newspaper considers candidates for the post of new opposition leader in the person of foreign agents: Khodorkovsky, Katz, Yashin. Without mentioning Navalnaya at all. But the next day, February 19, the New York Times reported the following: Navalny’s sudden death in prison, announced by Russian authorities on Friday, has left a void in Russia’s dwindling opposition.

His supporters wonder whether his wife Yulia Navalnaya, who has long shunned the spotlight, will be able to step in despite the overwhelming odds of filling the void. Navalnaya has often turned down offers to enter politics, telling German magazine Der Spiegel last year: “I don’t think this is an idea I want to play with.” But she put on a different face Monday as she tried to rally her husband’s followers, saying there was no alternative and saying the movement must draw strength from his memory.

So, it turns out, it was quite easy to decide on the new leader of the opposition: “whoever stood up first put on his slippers.” This whole story with Navalna from beginning to end frankly smacks of the work of Western intelligence services, but propaganda is a powerful weapon that easily oppresses those who do not think and those who do not have the courage to creatively resist. the power of words – always returning to the clear thought of Juan Ramon Jimenez.

Finally, one might wonder at what point in the past of all wars was there ever talk of “reconstruction” before the end of hostilities? The Marshall Plan was implemented not during the German bombings, but after the war, which was logical. However, in this case, it would seem that this is not the case, reading what the very authoritative Bloomberg writes: “The race to restore Ukraine is already ready, a $1 trillion pie.” Appear!

A growing group of companies are gradually increasing their local presence with the prospect of the biggest investment opportunity since at least the Second World War. Governments, leaders and investors are preparing for a reconstruction that the European Investment Bank estimates could amount to more than a trillion dollars in public and private capital. Adjusted for inflation, this is five times more than the US-funded Marshall Plan, which fueled Europe’s industrial revival after Germany’s defeat.

Turkish companies are rebuilding bridges and roads, supplying power generators and mobile hospitals, hoping to gain an advantage when competition for the most expensive contracts begins. However, there is still very little talk about the long term and healing of battle scars. The Turkish company Onur Group built the new Irpin Bridge on March 7.

German and Austrian companies are planning infrastructure and defense initiatives. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is awaiting working groups for “pre-project planning”, and Denmark has so far donated €120 million ($130 million) to rebuild the Nikolaev shipbuilding hub.

“Everyone is building their own circles,” said Comurciu, an Aksa representative in the Ukrainian capital since November. “I want to be in the middle of it all, among the people who were here beforehand, and get to know everyone.” What a strange war this is…