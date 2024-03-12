NedTrain, a subsidiary of NS, is not responsible for any alleged personal injury caused by exposure to chrome-6 anti-corrosion product. This decision was made by the Court of Appeal of ‘s-Hertogenbosch on Tuesday. According to the court, insufficient evidence was provided for this.

Thirty former employees previously sought compensation from the train maintenance company due to possible health damage they suffered between 2004 and 2010 during restoration work on old train sets in Tilburg. It is said that chromium-6 was released from paint sanded off trains. This work was part of the government’s unemployed reintegration program.

Thirty employees decided to file the lawsuit collectively rather than individually. According to the court, the claims were not sufficiently substantiated on an individual basis, so it decided to reject them. According to the court, their explanation was presented “with general statements rather than specific evidence.”

Read also: Nuclear submarine maintenance personnel were exposed to the toxic substance chromium-6 for years

At an earlier stage, the Zeeland-West Brabant court ruled that NedTrain must pay damages, but the amount depends on how serious the damage is. This must be determined in a separate procedure. It is unclear how these two statements relate to each other.

Chromium-6 is a very harmful substance that can lead to cancer, serious lung disease and other conditions. The substance was used, among others, by NS airlines, KLM and as a rust protection agent. It was previously discovered that nuclear power plant maintenance personnel had been insufficiently protected from chromium-6 for decades.

Share Write to the editor