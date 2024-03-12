Leonid Volkov, the former chief of staff of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny who died last month, was attacked with tear gas and a hammer at his home in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday evening. This was reported by Navalny’s press secretary Kira Yarmysh. X. The director of the anti-corruption foundation founded by Navalny, Ivan Zhdanov, also reported on the incident on Telegram. “Leonid Volkov was attacked with a hammer. He’s alive, details will come later.”

At least one person broke a window in Volkov’s car, after which Volkov, 43, was sprayed with tear gas in the eyes, Yarmish said. He was then allegedly hit several times with a hammer. According to her, an ambulance and police were heading to Volkov’s house.

In the photographs shared by Zhdanov, Volkov is captured with a tear-stained face. A bloody leg and a broken car window are also shown. The motive for the attack is not yet known. According to international news agencies, Lithuanian police say they are aware of an attack on a man outside his home and that the incident is being investigated.

A native of Lithuania, Volkov is a prominent critic of the Putin regime. For example, at the beginning of the war in Ukraine, he called for European sanctions to be imposed on six thousand Russians. In recent days, he has posted several messages on Telegram critical of next weekend’s Russian elections.

