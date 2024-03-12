Rome, March 12, 2024 – Early this morning, the State Police, by order of the Anti-Mafia District Prosecutor’s Office of Rome, took action to arrest a criminal suspect against four suspects prosecuted in various capacities for murder, association for the purpose of drug trafficking , kidnapping, fire, aggravated bodily harm, private violence and illegal possession of firearms are all aggravated by the mafia method.

In addition, simultaneously with the arrest, 3 more subjects were deferred arrest in accordance with the provisions of the magistrate conducting the investigation, while carrying out “controlled deliveries” of narcotic substances, carried out with the help of “front” DSP operators, with the help of which it was possible to identify members of the drug trafficking ring operating on the Telegram channel.

The investigation, launched in February 2023 by the flying squad and the Romanina police station, began with the double kneeling of two subjects, a 23-year-old and a 29-year-old Roman, which occurred in the Morena area. , followed by the murder of a 53-year-old man, for whom two members of the criminal community have already been arrested, a serious suspect of aggravated murder and is currently in custody. Both bloody incidents were committed with the use of firearms.

In the course of its activities, the activities of a criminal community involved in the international trade in narcotic substances, whose supply channels were also carried out from Spain and operated in the capital and surrounding areas, were documented, from the point of view of the indirect seriousness that it made the use of methods characteristic of mafia-type organizations, committing murders, massacres, arson of residential buildings and kidnappings, to resolve tensions that arose in the context of the illegal activities of the association.

In this regard, the investigations, also supported by the testimony of a law enforcement officer, revealed that some of the subjects on whom the arrest warrant was issued were found responsible for being the instigators of the injuries and murders in question.

Over the entire period of activity, numerous evidentiary findings were made, which made it possible to seize a total of about 156 kg of narcotic substances, mainly like hashish, as well as an arsenal of firearms, military and secret weapons at the disposal of the security forces. association, including no. 14 guns of different calibers, nr. 2 cut-offs and no. 2 machine guns.

Concurrent with the arrest, the Capitol District Anti-Mafia Prosecutor’s Office ordered a field search of 15 additional suspects, having reasonable grounds to believe that evidence leading to a reconstruction of the crime could be found inside the homes or places they owned to provide evidence against the criminal organization being investigated. production.

The activities of the Judicial Police are part of a wider effort by the Anti-Mafia District Office and the Rome Flying Squad to counter the criminal activities carried out in the capital, characterized by constant conflicts between numerous criminal groups associated with domination of the squares of Rome. drug trafficking in the province, within which numerous attacks have recently been recorded, including with the use of weapons.

The operation of the judicial police was supported by teams from the Central Operational Service, the Directorate of General Prevention and Public Rescue of the General Directorate of Police, the canine service “Anti-Narcotics”, the Department of Crime Prevention “Lazio”, as well as specialized personnel from the Scientific Service. The police, as well as the assistance of the Frosinone flying squad, total about 150 operators. The court decision was sent to the preliminary investigation judge for approval.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still has three levels of sentencing.

