“It’s like driving on a highway every day,” says Hans de Raaff, environmental policy specialist at the municipality of Drenthe Borger-Odoorn. “You have been driving the same route for many years without any problems. And suddenly you get a speeding ticket. And again the next day. Every day. You haven’t started doing anything yet. You complain about it at work, and your colleagues say: us too, you too? This is the opinion among municipalities.” De Raaf’s metaphor concerns PMD waste (plastics, metals, drink cartons). Municipalities report that more and more PMD waste sorted by residents is thrown away, amounting to up to three-quarters of the waste collected. Rejection is often carried out by truck: the entire load is then sent to an incinerator, including plastic, which can be easily recycled. Thus, municipalities lose income from the plastic waste they collect and also have to pay for its (polluting) incineration. Residents are also victims, as many municipalities subsequently increase waste taxes. In some large cities, waste is collected “after separation” in plants, but in most municipalities there is “source separation”. Residents then dispose of plastic waste in a separate trash bin. Read also: Crisis in plastic recycling: new plastic is too cheap

The KRO-NCRV Pointer radio program conducted a spot check on the issue of eliminating plastic waste, with representatives from 21 municipalities answering questions. Rosendahl said there were no additional problems with this. The remaining twenty have had to deal with this in recent years. They also reported additional costs and lost profits. Middelburg and Amersfoort estimate the resulting “damage” at 400 thousand euros, Apeldoorn names 1.3 million, and Enschede more than 2 million euros.

Municipalities blame Verpact as the culprit. This organization organizes plastic waste collections and is a client of many places where it is checked. Who pays is decided by the municipalities.

Until March 1, Verpact was called the Waste Foundation, and is essentially an organization of the packaging industry – companies such as Unilever and Procter & Gamble. The government has made this industry responsible for recycling the packaging materials they use for their products. Verpact accomplishes this task. Companies pay the fund more than one euro per kilogram of plastic to process and recycle it.

Now the municipalities and Verpact are arguing. Municipalities believe that Verpact tests the contamination of PMD waste too strictly and rejects waste too strictly. In December, at a meeting of the Association of Dutch Municipalities, 99.3 percent voted in favor of the proposal to terminate the contract with Verpact. At the same time, the new cabinet of ministers was asked to restore control over the processing of PM waste.

Maximum 15 percent contamination

The contract between the municipalities and Verpact, which is currently under negotiation, dates back to 2020. It details how contaminated PMD waste can be in garbage trucks. It was decided that “pollution” should be no more than 15 percent. According to municipalities, the agreements are being applied more strictly than expected.

To de-escalate the situation, Secretary of State Vivian Heinen (Infrastructure and Water Management, CDA) is now seeking an independent mediator between the municipalities and Verpact.

In Borger-Odorne, like many other municipalities, trucks arrive every few weeks to empty containers of PMD. They drive to the “loading area” where the driver dumps the cargo on the floor in the hallway. There is a “receiver” who disassembles the cargo and removes as much contaminants as possible. This mainly applies to items that are not packaging waste; think gray trash bags, pond liner and agricultural liner.

If a load is not approved because contamination exceeds the maximum 15 percent, it will still go to the incinerator – even the portion that is suitable.

While less than 1 percent of Borger-Odoorn’s PMD shipments were rejected in 2021, that figure has now suddenly risen to 23 percent. However, the municipality has begun to provide residents with more information about what can and cannot be stored in the container. Other municipalities report similar or even higher refusal rates. Apeldoorn even reports that three quarters of waste is discarded. Experience has shown that this municipality has underground waste disposal containers where the wrong waste often ends up.

Alderman Deventer Jamie van Essen The goal should be: circularity. Don’t recycle waste as cheaply as possible because industry wants it.

According to municipalities, in the past transfer points primarily dealt with “interfering substances”: materials that are not necessarily recyclable. Think small chemical waste, PVC, empty paint cans. But nowadays, in practice, tests are often carried out for the presence of food residues in waste. In response to questions from Pointer, waste recycler Rova (Central and Eastern Netherlands) confirmed that a “complex protocol” is now used as a “hard payment method”.

Jamie van Essen, councilor D66 in Deventer, who was then still a councilor in Losser, submitted a proposal to VNG to terminate the contract with Verpact. “The agreements need to be renegotiated,” he says. “The goal should be: circularity. Don’t recycle waste as cheaply as possible because that’s what industry wants.” He experienced growing disapproval in both municipalities. “From one day to the next.”

Frying pans

“The problem with PMD is that the packaging doesn’t empty very well,” says Verpact director Hester Klein Lankhorst. “Some people throw away a full carton of yogurt or a package that still has meat in it. We come across diapers and frying pans. The problem is really serious.”

According to her, the fact that municipalities suddenly began to notice more and more refusals is due to the fact that inspectors at transfer points have become better at complying with the 2020 agreements. “The pollution used to be very bad. This then disrupted the recycling process.” Loads received were often still burning, says Klein Lankhorst.

She categorically does not like the termination of the contract that municipalities are asking for. Municipalities must do more to ensure a “clean” flow of PMD, she said. For example, by better informing residents about what should and should not be thrown into waste bins (or bags) for waste disposal. Or stop using underground PMD waste containers.

Read also: Why do we sort our own garbage? And five more questions about garbage separation

It’s not that simple, municipalities say. They are already busy trying to better inform people, but at the same time it is a complex story. Explain that the container is for packaging and not for large pieces of other plastic – after all, the packaging industry pays. Also tell me that bio-based plastics that are not made from petroleum should not be thrown in the trash.

Despite efforts to recycle more plastic and burn less of it, the percentage of discarded plastic that is burned remains high. By 2022, this will account for 52 percent of all plastic collected.

Municipalities note that most plastic does not find new, high-quality uses. For example, the end result is a roadside pole, not new packaging.

The fact that the wrong items end up in the PMD container is of course not the only reason that little is ultimately recycled, says Marieke Brauer, a researcher at Wageningen University and Research. “Most packaging is not recyclable.”

Brower conducted research on this issue in 2021. At the time, only 28 percent of packaging was recyclable. Companies don’t take this into account enough when making their selections. For example, detergent bottles are difficult to recycle if they have a very large label attached to them. Brouwer also often saw combinations of different types of plastic or paper and plastic. The industry needs to design its products differently, she said.

Lubrication

At the same time, Brouwer also understands Verpact’s strict measures against incorrect items among PMD waste. “Leftover food really leaves a nasty mark in the recycling process. The computer recognizes the packaging and does not see leftover food. The next step is sanding. If there is a lot of food debris in it, it will be very dirty.”

But you can still recycle PMD scraps even if there are unwanted pieces of cardboard or fabric lying between them, says Brower. “Our research shows that if contamination is removed, it will affect the quality of recyclables. [de grondstof voor gerecyclede producten] it’s not that much of a problem. But for the sorting company this means additional effort and costs. So it’s a question of money. The question is, at what point in the chain do you solve the problem?”

Unlike glass and cardboard, recycling plastic packaging is unprofitable year after year. Sorting and recycling plastic costs Verpact and the companies behind it more than €300 million a year. “Glass is a simpler raw material,” says Brouwer. “Plastic comes in different forms and is sometimes mixed with paper and other materials. This is a completely different story.”

Verpact is trying to encourage manufacturers to package their products better. For example, they receive a discount if they produce packaging that is easily recyclable. The fund also introduced a separate tariff on packaging made partly from recycled plastic.

Verpact Director Hester Klein Lankhorst municipalities can’t say with a dry eye: do we want to achieve a quarter of pollution?

Klein Lankhorst admits that the differences in rates are small and will not immediately convince everyone. “As long as crude oil, and therefore new plastic, is so cheap, we can’t do it alone.”

In the meantime, the municipalities and Verpact are waiting for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Resources to find an independent mediator in their conflict. In any case, Klein Lankhorst doesn’t want to bother with the 15 percent maximum pollution standard. “Municipalities can’t just say with dry eyes: Do we want to achieve a quarter of pollution? That would be crazy, wouldn’t it, if we want a circular economy? I hope we can have a constructive conversation soon about how the situation can be improved.”

Share Write to the editor