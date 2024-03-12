The great artist passed away in his sleep: he was 74 years old

The news has spread on social media in the last few hours, the great author Eric Carmen has passed away at the age of 74. Everyone knows him and remembers him for his greatest hits: Hungry Eyes and All By Myself. The announcement came from his wife, through a heartbreaking post published on social networks.

Amy, this is the name of the artist’s wife, revealed that Eric Carmen passed away in his sleep last weekend. It is not clear, however, whether he was suffering from any illness or what the exact cause of death is. Here are the woman’s words:

It is with enormous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of Eric Carmen’s passing. Our sweet, loving, talented Eric passed away in his sleep over the weekend. It has brought us great joy to know that for decades his music has touched so many people and will be his legacy forever.

Many rations and loving comments appeared under the post, which in just a few hours had already spread throughout the world. Eric Carmen was an American star and became famous thanks to the Raspberries group, which was very popular in the 70s. Together with Jim Bonfanti and Wally Bryson, he had reached the top of the charts with the song Go All The Way.

Carmen then embarked on a solo career in 1975, achieving incredible success thanks to the song Hungry Eyes, which many also had the opportunity to appreciate in the very famous film Dirty Dancing and the song All By Myself, present in the film Bridget’s Diary Jones and also starring beloved star Celine Dion.

In these hours, social networks are crazy with farewell posts for the great artist, accompanied by his photos and most famous songs. Eric Carmen leaves a big mark in the world of soft rock.

