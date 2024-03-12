MotoGP, Fabio Quartararo fed up with Yamaha: contact with an Italian team

Fabio Quartararo is tired of waiting for Yamaha and is looking around. The French centaur bitterly noted in Qatar that the 2024 M1 is still far from the European bikes and the gap, instead of narrowing, widened further in the winter. El Diablo noticed this during the first Grand Prix of the MotoGP World Championship, which saw him finish eleventh, and understood that it was time to look around for the good of his career.

According to what Gpone.com reports, the transalpine motorcyclist has already begun to carry out the first surveys and send internal signals to the teams, one in particular: Aprilia. Ducati is currently in great demand, and will probably have to give up a team in 2025, while KTM with rising star Pedro Acosta already has a star at home.

It’s a different story for Aprilia: Aleix Espargarò is nearing the end of his career and Maverick Vinales isn’t so sure about being reconfirmed. According to the indiscretion, Quartararo and Massimo Rivola have already started talking to outline future strategies.

“The result is what it is, unfortunately we have worsened compared to last season – Quartararo expressed himself like this after Qatar -. It’s sorry, because I know what my potential is and what I can do, but we are too far behind. Let’s see who works really hard and we are far away, further away than last year. In the winter we made progress but the other manufacturers have improved more and the gap is really large. We are further than ever from our adversaries”.