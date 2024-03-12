Fondi, March 12, 2024 – Last weekend, the State Police carried out an emergency territorial control service, coordinated by the Police Commissariat of Fondi, with the help of several teams from the Lazio Crime Prevention Department and the use of personnel in civilian clothes, with the aim of combating illegal immigration, often a harbinger of the phenomena of exploitation and degradation.

On this occasion, a series of targeted inspections were carried out on abandoned properties used as shelters, the railway station and its outbuildings, and some houses, with the aim of checking the number of occupants in relation to the size and regularity of tenancies.

Among the numerous foreigners screened, almost the majority were found to meet the requirements necessary to remain on national territory, but repatriation procedures to their country of origin were initiated for two Indian nationals who entered Italy illegally.

The same men, born in 1982 and 2000, both from New Delhi, had been checked in the evening by flight squad officers in recent days and were formally invited to appear at the immigration office for entry checks, which they had not complied with.

After establishing the fact of the offense, administrative sanctions were applied to them in the amount of 172 euros each.

As soon as the investigation aimed at finding them was launched, they were taken by surprise while sleeping in the house of one of their compatriots, currently outside Italy, who was accommodated without the usual communication with the PS authorities.

As a result of regular investigations by the scientific police, it was confirmed that there were no permits for their entry and stay on national territory.

The two were also found in possession of several hundred euros, the origin of which is believed to be related to the proceeds of the illegal work that is under investigation.

There are also investigations into the provision of residential properties to illegal aliens, for whom the Omnibus Immigration Act provides for the possibility of forfeiture of the building.

As part of the operation, steps were also taken to implement the Home Confinement Order for a convicted criminal from Fondi, born in 1973, who already had a criminal record for robbery.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to go to the source.