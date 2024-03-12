The Ministry of Health launched a vacancy of 29,753 pesos per month based in Mexico City, so if you are looking for work, this position could be a very good option.

The name of the position to be filled is “Department of Related and Miscellaneous Inheritance Trials” and interested parties have until Friday, March 22 to apply at www.trabajaen.gob.mx

It should be noted that once the interested person has entered the necessary information to configure their professional profile and accepts the conditions of use and registration restrictions, TrabajoEn will assign them a general registration folio number.

Functions and Objectives of the position

The interested party who occupies the position must supervise and follow up on the procedures of succession trials from the second to fourth section, trials related to successions and various trials to obtain judicial resolutions in favor of public charity and for the defense of interests. of the same in cases where it is a demand.

The above with the purpose of increasing its assets, to contribute to philanthropy actions within the programs it manages, also so that its assets are not undermined.

Regarding the functions to be performed: Analyze and define the legal-administrative strategies and guidelines to follow in trials in which the institution is a party, to contribute to achieving excellent legal care in trials in which public charity is a party. Represent public charities before judicial or administrative authorities to defend their rights and interests or safeguard their assets.

Vacancy requirements

We are looking for a professional with a degree in the general area of ​​Social and Administrative Sciences, or a generic career in Law.

You must have at least two years of work experience in the following areas:

General area: political science. Area of ​​experience: public administration. General area: legal sciences and law Area of ​​experience: law and national legislation, legal defense and procedures

In addition, team skills and results orientation are required. You don’t need to travel and you don’t need to speak another language either.

Required documentation

Proof of folio assigned by the portal www.trabajaen.gob.mx for the contest. Format of the Work Curriculum Vitae, detailing experience and merit; signed, initialed and with the legend: “Under protest I declare that the data recorded is true”, without binding or without crimping. Valid official identification with photograph and signature (voting credential with photograph, professional ID card, issued card or passport will be accepted). Birth certificate and/or FM3 immigration form or equivalent, as appropriate. Document that certifies the level of education required for the position for which you are applying: only a Professional Certificate and/or Professional Title registered with the SEP will be accepted. Documentation that certifies the time and areas of work experience requested in each profile, and that verifies what is established in the Curriculum Vitae. Only supporting documentation that supports the beginning and end of employment that corresponds to the requested experience will be accepted (only employment letters on letterhead indicating the complete period, salary and position held, service records accompanied by appointments and/or resignations, will be accepted. receipt delivery records, tax returns and employment contracts, payment stubs, registration or deregistration from the ISSSTE or the IMSS), They must accompany documentation by which they verify the totality of experience and merit established in the Curriculum Vitae, which will be evaluated accordingly. in accordance with the Methodology and Rating Scales for the Evaluation of Experience and Valuation of Merit, published by the General Directorate of the Professional Career Service, available at www.trabajaen.gob.mx.

The result of the person who wins the position will be from April 12.

