MG, which celebrates 100 years at the 2024 Goodwood Festival Of Speed ​​this year, is developing the MG2, a new affordable electric car to compete with BYD, Dacia, Citroen e-C3 and the electric Fiat Panda. The offensive on the European market is in full swing, we experienced it at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show where MG presented the new MG3, equipped with Full-Hybrid technology and aimed at competing with Toyota and Renault models, with an estimated price of around 20,000 euros. MG with the MG2 therefore fields the fifth fully electric car after the MG4, MG5, Marvel R and ZS EV. This was confirmed by David Allison, head of product and strategy for the British division of MG Motor, in a recent interview in which he confirmed that he had already seen the model that will probably receive the green light for production.

MG2 EV B segment, characteristics

Technical information on the new MG2 is still very limited. MG could use several components from the parent company (SAIC) on the MG2 which allow it to have high technical specifications and compete with the cheapest electric cars in Europe. One of these is certainly the MSP (Modular Scalable Platform), developed by SAIC Motor, which also represents a fundamental piece in MG’s growth strategy in the Old Continent.

SAIC MSP platform

The MSP platform, designed to adapt to different types of vehicles, from sedans to SUVs to vans, with a wheelbase ranging from 2,650 mm to 3,100 mm, allows you to optimize the use of space, guaranteeing a comfortable interior and a large boot. It obviously meets all safety requirements as it is designed with a rigid frame that is resistant to even the most demanding torsions and allows the use of advanced technologies such as autonomous driving and 5G connectivity.

SAIC motor’s MSP (Modular Scalable Platform).

From the photo you can see the reduced height of the thickness of the battery renamed “ONE PACK” which, thanks to the horizontal arrangement of the cells, has a minimum height that can go down to 11 cm, the most compact in the sector. By virtue of its particular cooling system, this “ONE PACK” battery offers two main advantages: very long life and above all safety thanks to “zero thermal runaway”.

The MSP platform is truly cutting edge as it is ready for fast charging technologies, BaaS batteries, OTA software updates and autonomous driving.

Size and design

The dimensions of the MG2 should be slightly smaller than those of the new MG3 (4.11 meters long, 1.80 meters wide, 1.50 meters high and 2.57 meters wheelbase) with sufficient space for passengers and luggage.

The front styling is reminiscent of the current MG4 with a small front splitter, a fully enclosed grille and a radiator under the license plate. At the rear, the car features a nice diffuser with the same lines as the hybrid MG3 presented in Geneva.

The MG2 as it could be behind from the AutoExpress Magazine rendering

Inside, it should have an instrument panel with a 7-inch display and a 10.25-inch unit for infotainment. The battery could boast a capacity of 40 kWh capable of guaranteeing a range of 350/300 km. Obviously DC charging will be provided in addition to AC.

The interior of the MG2 should reflect that of the MG3

Prezzo

The price of the MG2 should be the real selling point. The cost is estimated to start from around 20,000 euros, probably lower than that of the C3 and the future electric Panda.

Exit date?

There are rumors of a possible arrival by the end of 2025, but it is not certain that MG will put the boost into bringing forward the release date, trying to be present as soon as possible in this B segment which will soon be overcrowded by the competition.

B segment increasingly fierce

The B segment represents fertile ground for the growth of the electric vehicle market. The compact dimensions, sufficient autonomy and competitive price make this range of cars particularly interesting for consumers. MG Motor is well aware of this opportunity and is preparing to introduce a new model in this market segment. The competition will be intense, but the growth potential of the B segment is truly remarkable.

David Allison, head of product and planning at MG Motor UK, recently said that the B-segment, or the tier of cars just below, represents an unmissable opportunity for the electric vehicle market.

David Allison, head of product and planning at MG Motor UK

“I think everyone is looking in that area at the moment: the B segment or just below, around four meters long, with that magical price range of 20,000 euros. Someone intends to do it and we have to be there. There is an absolute window of opportunity around 20,000 euros. It’s a combination of range, size and price and if you can hit all three of those factors, you’ve got it.” said David Allison.

