The Government of Mexico, faced with the growing wave of migrants seeking to cross the United States border, has announced the reintroduction of the Mexican visa requirement for Peruvian citizens starting in 2024. This decision, which reverses a policy in force since 2012, comes in response to the notable increase in Peruvians detained when trying to enter the United States illegally. This is a significant change in Mexican immigration policy.

The Mexican Ministry of the Interior has indicated that the measure is temporary, although without specifying a completion date. The aim is to control and regulate the migratory flow, particularly of those who use Mexico as a springboard to reach their final destination, the United States. This change implies that Peru joins the list of South American countries whose nationals now require a visa to enter Mexican territory.

Why is Mexico considering requesting a visa for Peruvians in 2024?

The reintroduction of the visa requirement for Peruvians responds to a strategy by Mexico to contain the flow of undocumented migrants through its territory. Between 2021 and 2023, Mexican authorities detained almost 144,000 Peruvian citizens trying to cross the border into the United States. The measure seeks to deter attempts at irregular entry and ensure that visitors comply with the stated purposes of their trip.

Why is Mexico experiencing a migrant crisis in 2024?

The increase in the number of migrants is not limited to Peruvian citizens. Mexico faces a significant challenge with mixed migration flows that include people from Brazil, Venezuela and Ecuador, exacerbating pressure on its migration resources and services. The country is at a crucial crossroads, trying to balance between being a transit nation and, in turn, a final destination for thousands of migrants.

There are thousands of migrants seeking to cross the border from Mexico to the United States for a better future. Photo: Matyork

Why is there an increase in Peruvians traveling to Mexico?

The increase in Peruvians arriving in Mexico with the intention of crossing into the United States reflects the complexity of the migration crisis in the region. Economic, political and social factors in Peru have contributed to this phenomenon, where many seek better life opportunities or flee adverse situations in their country of origin.

What other South American countries will need a visa to enter Mexico?

In addition to Peru, other South American countries, such as Brazil, Venezuela and Ecuador, already face the requirement of a Mexican visa to enter the country. This reflects a regional trend towards the tightening of migration policies, in search of greater regulation and control of migratory flows at the borders.

The entry of migrants into Mexico bound for the United States has become a state problem. Photo: AFP

What is the political relationship between Peru and Mexico?

The diplomatic relationship between Peru and Mexico has gone through moments of tension, particularly after the withdrawal of ambassadors and controversial statements from both sides. These events have affected bilateral dialogue, especially on issues of cooperation and migration. However, the current migration situation and the policies implemented demonstrate the need to jointly address shared challenges in the region.

How much does a one-way flight to Mexico from Peru cost?

An international plane flight to Mexico from Peru has an estimated value of 15 thousand pesos to 50 thousand pesos, this depends on the time of travel, the airline and the duration of the flight. In this way, Peruvians have a wide variety of options in terms of amounts to get to Mexico.