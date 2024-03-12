Jorge Álvarez Máynez stated that, through the regulation of the drug market and a tax reform that favors revenue collection, he will finance the National Pacification Plan with which he will achieve peace in the country in less than six years.

The Citizen Movement candidate explained to the Conference of the Mexican Episcopate, during the signing of the “Commitment for Peace”, that he will legalize and regulate the drug market, such as marijuana, with the aim of funding his strategy.

Likewise, his Plan will be supported by a gradual tax reform, which updates the country’s public cadastres and better collects property taxes, for example, in property taxes and the diversification of the origin of financing.

“A recurring theme that we are going to have in all the proposals we make is where they are going to be financed from. One of the serious problems of this Government is that it did not increase tax revenue, collection,” he explained.

