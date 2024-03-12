.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before {

Mercedes-AMG introduces the new E-Class to the market with its first plug-in hybrid version: the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+, available as both a sedan and a wagon. These models combine exceptional performance and driving dynamics with extended electric range.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+, ibrida plug-in

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ is based on a 449 HP and 560 Nm turbo petrol engine, enhanced compared to the previous series, combined with 4Matic+ all-wheel drive and a plug-in hybrid system.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ berlina e wagon

The hybrid system delivers a maximum system power of 585 HP and 750 Nm, thanks also to a 163 HP and 480 Nm electric motor integrated into the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G automatic transmission and powered by a 28.6 kWh gross battery.

With the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package and Race Start mode, the temporary maximum power reaches 612 HP, allowing acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds (3.9 seconds for the wagon version), with the speed limiter moved to 280 km/h.

AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ engine compartment

The car offers a range in fully electric mode of between 90 and 101 km, with an average approved consumption of 0.8-1.1 l/100 km and emissions of 19-24 g/km. The system supports alternating current charging up to 11 kW and up to 60 kW from a rapid charging station, allowing a 10 to 80% charge in 20 minutes.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+

AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ su strada

AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ su strada

AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ su strada

Rear light signature light

Cockpit dashboard

Front passenger seats

21″ AMG alloy wheels

MG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ engine compartment

AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ Wagon

AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ Wagon posteriore 3/4

Front passenger seatsMercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+

The maximum speed is self-limited to 250 km/h and drops to 140 km/h in fully electric mode, while acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes place in 4 seconds (4.1 for the wagon version). The driver can choose between seven different driving modes: Electric, Battery Hold, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Smoothness and Individual.

Trim characteristics

The suspension of the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ includes the AMG Ride Control package as standard, featuring traditional springs and electronically controlled shock absorbers with three operating modes: Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ su strada

The car features widened front tracks and a rear axle with stiffened supports, along with the 2.5-degree steering system. As for the braking system, 370 mm discs at the front with four-piston calipers and 360 mm at the rear with single piston.

Upgraded brake system with red AMG calipers

The optional AMG Dynamic Plus package adds the upgraded braking system with 390mm front discs and red six-piston calipers, an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential, and active engine mounts.

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ features numerous distinctive design elements that make it recognisable. The AMG-specific radiator grille, illuminated as standard, and the wider front fenders make room for the larger track on the front axle. Outer air intakes, the central A-Wing and the large lower central intake characterize the AMG front apron.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ frontale

The side view features flowing molded surfaces, while the light-alloy wheels and flat LED rear lights add dynamism. At the rear, the AMG spoiler lip and the AMG rear apron complete the sporty look.

Hybrid-specific badges indicate the electrified nature of the vehicle. Inside, the interior offers a harmonious overall impression, with illuminated trim elements in open-pore gray ash wood with AMG logo. Electrically adjustable AMG sports seats, upholstered in ARTICO man-made leather/Microcut microfibre with contrasting red stitching, are standard, while AMG Performance seats are available as an option.

AMG Performance Seats

The AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather with AMG buttons is part of the standard equipment, while the MBUX Superscreen and the MBUX multimedia system provide AMG-specific functions and exclusive contents.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Edition 1

At the launch, the new E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ can be ordered as an exclusive “Edition 1” in the exterior colors Manufaktur Alpine Gray Uni or Manufaktur Opalite White Magno for one year. It has a wrap with black stripes, 21-inch AMG alloy wheels, black brake calipers with white AMG logos.

Logo E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+

Includes the AMG Night and AMG Night II exterior packages, AMG carbon fiber accents, interior with AMG Performance seats, yellow belts, MBUX Superscreen, and a customized AMG Indoor car cover.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

FEATURES VALUES Engine 2,999 litres, 6 cylinders TOT power 430/585 kW/hp Torque 750 Nm Combustion engine 330/449 (kW/hp)​ at 5,800-6,100 rpm. Combustion engine torque 560 Nm at 2,200-5,000 rpm. Electric motor 120/110 (kW/HP) Electric motor torque 480 Nm Battery installed/usable 28.6/21.22 kWh Acc. 0-100 km/h 4.0/3.8 sec. MAX speed 250/280 km/h Speed electric motor 140 km/h Combined energy consumption 25.9-24.1 kWh/100

1.0-0.8 l/100 km Fuel consumption with empty battery 9.2-8.6 l/100km CO₂ emissions 23-19 g/km Range (WLTP) 101 km Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+ technical data sheet

Foto Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid 4Matic+

