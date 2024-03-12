Suara.com – Tariq Halilintar repainted his Mercedes Benz G-Class to light blue to win the heart of his girlfriend, Aaliyah Massaid. Even though it looks simple, Tariq’s efforts are actually expensive because the price of paint for a luxury SUV can actually be equivalent to 1 unit of the latest Toyota Avanza.

As previously reported, Tariq repainted the Mercy G-Class ahead of Aaliyah’s birthday on March 8. Aaliyah shared the composition on Mercy Tariq on Instagram.

“Someone suddenly changed the color of the car to blue because that’s my favorite color, really shocked. Amazing,” explained Aaliyah Massaid on her Instagram Story, last weekend.

The price of repainting the Mercedes Benz G-Class itself is known to be no joke. What’s more, if you look at the price of original Mercedes-AMG G63 Special Option paint, which can reach IDR 200 million – equivalent to the price of a new Avanza which is around IDR 235 million.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 Special Option, of which there are only 200 units in the world, uses a special paint called Night-black Magno.

The exact type of Mercy G-Class Tariq car is not yet known. But the cost of repainting alone can reach a minimum of 2.5 million per panel.

This information was conveyed by the Mercedes-Benz dealer Suri Motor in South Jakarta. This repainting fee applies to almost all Mercy cars. The cost of full body painting for one Mercy car can cost a minimum of over IDR 60 million – the equivalent of two Honda PCX 160 units.

The Mercedes Benz G-Class itself was first produced in 1979 as a result of collaboration between Mercedes-Benz, Steyr and Puch of Austria.

This SUV is named Gelaendewagen which refers to a special off-road vehicle and is now shortened to “G” and was originally designed specifically for military activities.

The Mercedes Benz G-Class has a 3,998 cc engine with a V8 Twin-Turbo configuration. The resulting power is channeled to the 4 drive wheels using an AMG-based 9-speed automatic transmission.

The results are quite significant, achieving peak power of 577 HP at 6,000 Rpm and maximum torque of 760 Nm in the range of 2,500 to 3,500 Rpm.

Unmitigated, its racing performance is capable of reaching a speed of 100 km/hour in just 4.4 seconds. Even for an SUV with a large cylinder capacity, the estimated fuel consumption is relatively economical at 13.2 liters/100 km.

The price for a new Mercedes Benz G-Class, as repainted by Tariq Halilintar for his love for Aaliyah Massaid, starts from IDR 6.5 billion.