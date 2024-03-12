photo by Giacomo Licheri

SELINUNTE – After last year’s success, “A Nome Loro – Music and voices for mafia victims” returns, a long musical marathon (and not only) that will take place on May 25th, in the extraordinary setting of the Archaeological Park of Selinunte, Municipality of Castelvetrano , in the province of Trapani, will bring together some of the most important protagonists of Italian music, as well as journalists, activists and family members of mafia victims. Produced by the newly formed association “A nome proprio” and created with the contribution of the Sicilian Region and SIAE – Italian Society of Authors and Publishers, CGIL, CISL and UIL, Nuovo Imaie, Ebat Trapani, the moral patronage of the Falcone Foundation and Libera Sicilia, the event has the artistic direction of Sade Mangiaracina, is written by the author Paolo Biamonte and will be presented by Francesca Barra, Stefania Renda and Gino Castaldo. A second edition that intends to forcefully reiterate, through the vitality of music and the beauty of a place with an immense archaeological heritage, the need to keep our guard up against the mafia phenomenon and keep the memory of the mafia victims alive.

But it also intends to enhance the extreme artistic-cultural richness of a land for too long identified exclusively with the activities of organized crime, thanks to the construction of a relationship between local cultural production and national and international one. The List Representative, Malika Ayane, Donatella Rettore, Arisa, Daniele Silvestri, Paolo Fresu, Gianluca Petrella, Bonnot, Raiz, Simona Molinari, Modena City Ramblers together with the Do Re Mi Choir made up of children from the “Giuseppe Di Matteo” school in Castelvetrano , Mauro Ermanno Giovanardi of La Crus, Cristiano Godano of Marlene Kuntz, Shorty, Giuseppe Anastasi, Andrea Satta of Têtes de Bois, Franca Masu, Silvia Mezzanotte and Mario Lavezzi are just some of the first artists announced who will perform live in the evening part of the ‘event. During the afternoon, however, there will be space for a large representation of Sicilian musicians.

Actresses and actors such as Dajana Roncione, Donatella Finocchiaro, Luigi Lo Cascio, Paolo Briguglia, Fabrizio Ferracane and I Sansoni will also take to the stage to bear their testimony of commitment and memory, while in the Baglio Florio area, directly managed by the Ansa will be joined by journalists who are experts on the topic, representatives of civil society such as the representatives of Addiopizzo, the journalist Lirio Abbate and some family members of mafia victims such as Salvatore and Emilia Catalano, Rosa Maria Vento, Fina Valenti and Giovanni Montinaro. “January 16, 2023 is a date that changed the narrative of Sicily, indeed of the whole of Italy, and changed me as a Castelvetranese citizen. I immediately wanted to celebrate, above all not only the arrest of a fugitive, the last of the massacres, but I felt overwhelmingly the need to remember all the victims of the mafia and all the people who have been fighting for too long against all the mafias. In those days following the arrest there was talk, through newspapers and television news, only of how many hideouts he had or how many “relics” of various types were inside; no one talked about the dozens and dozens of people who had lost their lives at the hands of him or his instigators since the 1980s. There I started making phone calls to friends who like me are from that area to organize an event that was large and full of music and words against everything that Messina Denaro represented”, says the Artistic Director, who adds: “in a few days it was a miracle happened and on February 24th we managed to bring many artists on stage to the Selinunte Archaeological Park, Rai, journalists, many families of mafia victims, representatives of the police forces who participated in the capture of MMD and under the stage 4000 people.”

From the success of that experience – which in addition to the physical presence of the public reached an audience of over half a million viewers between live video and radio broadcasts on Ansa, Rai Radio 2, RaiPlay, digital terrestrial channel 202 and the local newspaper CastelvetranoSelinunte. it – comes the desire to give itself a more solid organizational structure, with the aim of replicating the event and making it grow in the years to come, gaining a prominent place in the panorama of the great national events of Italian music. The first step in this direction was the creation of the association of the same name, which today includes, in addition to the Director herself: the pop-jazz singer-songwriter Simona Molinari, Dario Mangiaracina, musician and co-founder of La Representative di Lista, Franco D’Aniello musician and co-founder of the Modena City Ramblers, the singer-songwriter Giuseppe Anastasi, the music manager Stefania Conte, the communication expert Flavio Leone, the journalists Patrizia Vivona and Max Firreri; and, finally, the head of the educational activities of the Falcone Turi Benintende Foundation. The second step, the decision to move the event to the area in front of the wonderful Temple of Hera (Doric style, 5th century BC) capable of welcoming over 15,000 people and to reschedule it in the week of commemoration of the Capaci massacre.

“I strongly believe in the power of a cultural presence, especially if we are talking about peripheral and marginalized areas of our country, areas naturally excluded from cultural processes and affected only by large events that do not build, but exploit the territories. It is in this void that the mafia culture makes space and it is in these places that the fight against degradation is fought – also with the ‘occupation’ of spaces such as the archaeological park” – states Dario Mangiaracina of La Representative di Lista. Simona Molinari echoes him: “In general I feel close to all the discussions that oppose abuse, violence and social injustices. I believe that freedom, especially psychological freedom, is a thing for the few, for those who can afford not to be afraid. On May 25th we will go on stage to take a stand, to say I am not afraid, and I am not afraid because I am not alone, because there are many of us who want to believe in a possible future and we are here together and we are more. On May 25th we will go on stage to offer our alternative to the vision of a world where the prevaricator wins and justice cannot find its way. On May 25th we will go on stage to be the voice of those who are not given the opportunity to tell their story.”

To underline the desire to build a cultural presence in the area, the Association will meet, between 18 and 22 April, students from six schools in the province of Palermo, Trapani and Castelvetrano, with the aim of discussing, listening and collecting the ideas of young people, who are the true redemption for Sicily. Sade Mangiaracina, Simona Molinari and Paolo Fresu will give their testimony. Furthermore, aware of the importance of training for the achievement of cultural freedom, the Association will award 4 scholarships to young people residing in the municipalities of Castelvetrano, Partanna, Campobello di Mazara and Mazara del Vallo for preparation for access to the Conservatory and 1 special scholarship from the CET (European Center of Toscolano), the famous university center for high education in popular music founded and presided over by Mogol. The scholarships will be awarded during the event on May 25th.