The company that produced the Elise, Elan, Seven and many other lightweight car Hall of Famers is heading into a future in which the brand won’t sell much of anything that weighs less than two tons. Just think: the Eletre weighs just over 2,490 kilograms, and the Emeya doesn’t get much lighter. The Emira weighs 1,440 kilograms, but an electric replacement will be available next year. But the good Lotus cars don’t end there, the brand promises.

Okay, the Evija weighs 1,680 kilograms, but do you have a few million to spare to buy one? Don’t blame Lotus, but take a look at yourself first. That is, if you’re looking for a Lotus. According to chassis guru Gavan Kershaw, it’s customer desire that drives Lotus to become heavier. Is Lotus gaslighting us here?

The old lotuses were light because they were wobbly.

“When we launched the Elise S1, it weighed just over 700 kilograms. Everyone liked it, but after six months of ownership they said [de eigenaren] “The roof is quite bad and it would be nice if the brakes were powered and there were power windows and the heating would be poor.” So the weight of this car was driven by ownership experience and practicality,” says Kershaw.

Nowadays, there are other reasons for the extra weight: “If you have a 250-mile range, AC and DC charging, 800 volts, heating, massage chairs, which… the customer adds weight.” Despite all the extra weight, Kershaw says we shouldn’t worry about the bubbly character disappearing. He promises 100 percent that the big, heavy Lotus electric cars are fun to drive.

“We have four tires on each car, and the level of control shows how much you like it.” [een auto] I can do it,” Kershaw says in an almost Cruyffian manner. According to him, electric cars need the bandwidth to be fun at 50 km/h and provide confidence at 300 km/h. Moreover, according to Lotus, with the help of modern technology it is possible to challenge the laws of nature.

How Lotus wants to make big electric cars fun to drive

You can use active anti-roll bars to lean the car into a corner in a controlled manner, but make sure to keep the nose from diving under hard braking with active dampers, Kershaw says. Thanks to these techniques, smart guys like Kershaw can give electric cars “character at any speed.” “Then you associate driving modes with that, and the world becomes your oyster.”