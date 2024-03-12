Better payments! On January 1, the state of California increased the minimum wage for the cities and counties in its jurisdiction. However, in the coming months, many of them will once again have a previously agreed increase with the purpose of offering better remuneration to workers.

On the other hand, other cities in the United States have confirmed that they will have an increase in the base salary. Los Angeles is one of the cities that will soon see a significant increase.

The city of Los Angeles will have an increase in the minimum wage in 2024

As set forth in Section 187.02(d) of the Los Angeles Municipal Code, the minimum wage will be adjusted in accordance with the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Administrative Workers (CPI-W) applicable to the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Under this, it has been determined that, effective July 1, 2024, the minimum wage in the city of Los Angeles will increase from US$0.50 to US$17.28 per hour.

This wage increase is directly correlated to the rising cost of living in California as a whole and, more specifically, in the city of Los Angeles. It represents an effort to regularize an internal market that showed growing disparity, especially for those workers with lower incomes, whose situation was becoming increasingly challenging.

Los Angeles will have an increase in the minimum wage. Photo: Pixabay

Which California cities will increase the minimum wage in July?

The cities and counties in California that will have an increase in the minimum wage from July 1, 2024 are 12. So far, only the amounts of some of them have been confirmed due to the months remaining until the aforementioned date.

AlamedaBerkeleyEmeryvilleFremontLos Angeles: US$17.28Los Angeles County: US$17.17MilpitasPasadenaSan FranciscoSan LeandroSanta Monica: US$17.27West Hollywood.

What other cities in the United States increased their minimum wage in 2024?

These are the cities and counties belonging to California that increased their base salary on January 1 of this year.

Belmont: US$16.75 to US$17.35 per hourBurlingame: US$16.47 to US$17.03 Cupertino: US$17.20 to US$17.75Daly City: US$16.07 to US$16.62 East Palo Alto: US$16.50 to US$17El Cerrito: US$17.35 to US$17.92Foster City: US$16.50 to $17Half Moon Bay: US$16.45 to US$17.01Hayward: US$16.34 to US$16.90 for large businesses and US$15.50 to US$16 for small businessesLos Altos: US$17.20 to US$17.75 Menlo Park: $16.20 to US$16.70Mountain View: $18.15 to $18.75Novice: US$16.32 to US$16.86 for businesses with more than 100 employees, US$16.07 to US$16.60 for businesses with 26 to 99 employees, and US$15.53 to US $16.04 for businesses with 1-25 employeesOakland: US$15.97 to US$16.50Palo Alto: US$17.25 to US$17.80Petaluma: US$17.06 to US$17.45Redwood City: US$17.00 to US$17.70Richmond: US$16.17 to US$17.20San Carlos: US$16.32 to US$16.87San Diego: US$16.30 to US$16.85San Jose: US$17.00 to US$17.55San Mateo: US$16.75 to US$17.35San Mateo County: US$17.06Santa Clara: US$17.20 to US$17.75Santa Rosa: US$17.06 to US$17.45Sonoma: US$17.00 to US$17.60 for businesses with more than 26 employees and $16.00 to $16.56 for businesses with 25 employees or lessSouth San Francisco: US$16.70 to US$17.25Sunnyvale: US$17.95 to US$18.55.

How much is the United States federal minimum wage?

The federal minimum wage currently stands at US$7.25 per hour and applies to non-exempt workers who are covered by this regulation. The last time the minimum wage was increased was on July 24, 2009. Despite about 15 years passing, the United States has not increased the minimum wage per hour of work.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. Photo: Pixabay