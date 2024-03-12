Peru celebrates after its capital, Lima, officially became the new host of the 2027 Pan American Games. The election was decided by the different Olympic committees of America, which opted, by 28 votes, for Paraguay, and its capital Asunción, not to host this important sporting event.

The decision generated celebration, both by athletes and Peruvian authorities, who pointed out that the election will not only benefit national sports, but also the economy. “I am very happy and very grateful to the representatives of the national committees for being kind enough to place their trust in Peru. Feel confident that the twentieth Pan American Games will be the best,” said Gustavo Adrianzén, Peruvian Prime Minister.

In this sense, President Dina Boluarte noted that “Peru guarantees the success and security of this great event.” Likewise, she promised first-class infrastructure, inherited from the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

It is important to note that, initially, Barranquilla was going to host the 2027 Pan American Games. However, in 2024, Panam Sports announced its decision to withdraw the venue from the Colombian city due to non-payment of 8 million dollars.

The next 2027 Pan American Games will be held in Lima. Photo: @PanamSports/Twitter

This is how international media report the election of Lima as the venue for the 2027 Pan American Games

Lima triumphs over Asunción and wins the venue for the 2027 Pan American Games – CNN

The American media CNN highlighted the triumph of Lima’s candidacy over Asunción. He emphasized the fact that the decision arose after “the countless breaches of current contracts” by the Government of Colombia.

Panam Sports announced the new venue for the 2027 Pan American Games, replacing Barranquilla – Semana

The Colombian portal Semana focused on the election of Lima as the new venue for the Pan American Games as a replacement for Barranquilla. In this sense, he highlighted the frustrated attempts of Gustavo Petro’s Government to recover the organization of the competition.

Lima will host the 2027 Pan American Games: second time in eight years – TyC Sports

The famous Argentine media TyC Sports documented the choice of Lima as the new venue for the 2027 Pan American Games with the recognition that the Peruvian capital will host the important event for the second time in less than 8 years. Likewise, he indicated the reasons why the candidacy was more attractive to the Olympic committees, among which its adequate infrastructure stands out.

How did Lima win over Asunción to host the 2027 Pan American Games?

Among the offer that the Peruvian Olympic Committee presented for its candidacy for the 2027 Pan American Games is an investment of US$369 million. This will be used, in part, for the construction of five other towers of the already existing Villa Panamericana, which will have more than 10,000 beds.

On the other hand, venues will be implemented for five new sports in the Olympic program: flag football, lacrosse, baseball, squash and cricket.

The COP representatives highlighted that Lima has access to the sea for water sports, as well as a large air terminal such as the Jorge Chávez airport, which will soon inaugurate its expansion.