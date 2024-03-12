President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked this Tuesday to postpone until after the June 2 elections the discussion in Congress of the reforms that would double the bonus, extend paternity leave and reduce the working day to 40 hours per week.

“I am in favor of waiting for the people to choose because now there is a lot of demagoguery,” said the President in his morning.

The Mexican president responded to questions from the press about the limited progress of these reforms on labor rights in Congress, despite the fact that his party, Morena, and its allies have the majority.

Just last week, the joint commissions of Labor and Social Welfare and Legislative Studies endorsed a reform that would increase the paternity leave that men can request from the current five days to a total of 20, but the Government’s Treasury Secretariat asked to reduce the proposal in 10 days.

While the Senate’s Labor and Social Welfare Commission approved last month a ruling that would raise the Christmas bonus or mandatory year-end bonus from 15 to 30 days’ salary, which sparked criticism from the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex). ).

And also in February, deputy Susana Prieto, author of the reform that seeks to reduce the working day from 48 to 40 hours a week, resigned from Morena due to the lack of support from the president’s party for the initiative, which was to be discussed in plenary session on last year.

The President rejected that his party had abandoned labor causes, but insisted that the June 2 elections must occur first, when the country’s presidency, the 500 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and the 128 in the Senate will be renewed.

“We are going to wait and see what people say. No (a popular consultation), once (the elections) pass. There are many demagogic offers, I can’t talk about that, but people realize it, perfectly,” he said. .

López Obrador’s lack of definition on these issues has generated controversy, especially because he has supported other labor initiatives, such as increasing the minimum wage, reforms to the pension system, union democracy and the elimination of outsourcing or subcontracting.

