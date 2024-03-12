Over the weekend, the LEGO Group celebrated MAR10 Day (March 10) by unveiling three incredible new LEGO Super Mario sets – Bowser Express, King Boo’s Haunted Mansion and Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle – and confirmed that the much-loved Mario Kart will arrive in the form of LEGO bricks next year!

Every year on March 10, fans around the world celebrate MAR10 Day by celebrating their favorite Super Mario characters. This is the second year the LEGO Group has hosted an action-packed YouTube premiere for MAR10 Day. Presenter Jack Gardner hosted the festivities and was joined by a friendly family of LEGO Super Mario fans, who helped add a little more fun.

Fans were thrilled to see THREE new products added to the LEGO Super Mario universe, each specially selected to allow builders to expand their play adventures.

The three new LEGO sets

Bower Express

The first set revealed was the 1,392-piece LEGO Bowser Express, created by concept designer Marvin Völger, model designer Daire McCabe and LEGO Super Mario interaction designer Amy Bennett. This set invites thrill-seekers to jump aboard the train for fun, adrenaline-filled play. Packed with interactive features, including a lever-operated turntable, a Super Star Block, a passenger car with removable roof, and a “?” Block. and even a wagon with a spring-loaded cannon, the model offers plenty of gameplay options and secrets for builders to have fun with.

Daire McCabe, Design Master for LEGO Super Mario, said: “A lot of work went into designing the Bowser Express train and ensuring it truly captured Bowser’s power. We wanted to create this epic set, inspired by the iconic train level in Super Mario 3D World, where Mario shoots out of a cannon to take on all the enemies on the train, capturing the spirit, energy and adrenaline of the original game. I can’t wait to see everyone’s reactions!”

Details:

King Boo’s haunted mansion

The second set presented was that of King Boo’s Haunted Mansion made up of 932 LEGO bricks. During the YouTube live, the family involved was left in a dark room where they found LEGO Luigi and a yellow Baby Yoshi, later showing off their skills by defeating a Dry Bones. During the segment, the set’s features were explored, including the haunted rooms, which feature a Chest Block, Coin Block and Hidden Key Block for interactive play. The Haunted Mansion allows builders to use their imagination and embark on a mysterious adventure featuring rising furniture, famous enemies and more.

Details:

Age: 8+

Prezzo: €74,99

Pieces: 932

Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle

Last, but not least, was the Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle set, made up of 738 LEGO elements in total. This set is a revisited classic, inviting builders to defend the castle with Toad against Roy, one of the Koopalings. The castle features a catapult, easy-to-rebuild walls and boasts beautiful interiors, including a revolving throne, a piano and a fountain in the garden.

Details:

Age: 7+

Prezzo: €64,99

Pieces: 738

Product code: 71435

Dimensioni: 382 x 262 x 70.5 mm

The LEGO Super Mario Bowser Express, King Boo’s Haunted Mansion and Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle models will be available from 1 August 2024 in LEGO Stores, on Lego.com and at selected leading retailers around the world.

The MAR10 Day YouTube premiere concluded with an exciting teaser of what’s in the works when it comes to LEGO Super Mario. The teaser revealed a silhouette of a kart made of LEGO bricks next to a LEGO Mario figure. That’s right, Mario Kart will soon arrive in the LEGO Super Mario universe.