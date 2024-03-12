The first stores close as night falls on Amsterdam’s Kalverstraat, but it seems like things are only getting busier at Lego’s flagship store. Kids, and especially adults, are printing personalized Legos or browsing the latest boxes. The new Star Wars series is popular, including R2-D2 (2,315 pieces), a Mercedes Formula 1 car (1,642 pieces) and a five-foot Eiffel Tower (10,001 pieces). “He is busy? Hmmm,” says the employee. “Then you’ll have to watch it this weekend.”

What is visible in this store is also expressed in numbers. The attractiveness of a company with more than ninety years of history is currently great. Lego reported strong full-year results Tuesday, especially compared to its toy market rivals. Danish Lego’s turnover rose 2 percent to DKK 65.9 billion (€8.8 billion). Although for many toy brands it was a particularly bad year after being revived during corona. In China alone, Lego sales have been disappointing, with Chinese people buying fewer toys due to difficult economic conditions in the country, according to CEO Niels Christiansen.

The competition is over

Lego has been outperforming its main competitors for many years: the American Mattel (famous for Barbie) and Hasbro (manufacturer of Play-Doh brand clay). The company is now operated from a 54,000 square meter campus (consisting of eight buildings) in the Danish city of Billund.

Lego now has a portfolio that’s much broader than just plastic building blocks. The company has films, theme parks and games. For example, last year we partnered with the popular game Fortnite to release a kid-friendly Lego version.

Lego recognizes that the production of billions of bricks each year uses a polluting raw material: petroleum. In recent years, the company has been paying more attention to sustainable development, but the path to achieving this goal is not easy for the company.

Lego announced it would switch to recycled plastic, but was forced to abandon that plan. Lego bricks need to be able to shrink and collapse indefinitely, and that requires hard plastic. The company experimented with making bricks from recycled PET bottles; this material was not strong enough. The CEO in the Financial Times compared the bicycle to making a bicycle out of wood rather than steel. Making the stone strong required a lot of energy and additional material, resulting in higher greenhouse gas emissions.

The company is now experimenting with adding more bio-based (petroleum-free) plastics and recycled materials, but the stone is still largely a form of petroleum. The company is also considering reusing toys (which is always more environmentally friendly than recycling), but this is not as interesting from a commercial point of view. “We’re looking at a circular business model – how we generate turnover through stones that circulate. This requires a major shift in thinking and ideas,” the CEO said.

