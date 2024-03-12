(Image source: La Presse)

Bardella: Macron ‘irresponsible’

The French far-right party National Rally (RN), which unites Matteo Salvini’s League in Europe, will not participate in the vote organized today in the National Assembly on the plan to support Kyiv, which the Elysee Palace wants. France’s lower house will have to decide on a strategy to help Ukraine invaded from February 24, 2022, in a debate and symbolic vote that was intended to serve as a platform for debate between Macronists and the opposition. But which sees the defection of 28-year-old Jordan Bardella, already widely recognized in the European elections, appointed by Marine Le Pen as a dolphin, thanks to his advantage, which is 13 points behind Valerie Hayer (Renaissance), the leading candidate of the French liberals in the next vote to take place in June , according to a survey published yesterday in Le Monde. Bardella raises the issue of support for Kyiv, and if the French majority hardens its tone against the PH, particularly targeting relations with Russia, it does not seem to have any impact on voters. Indeed: the journey of the heir to the National Front continues. Less than three months before the European elections, the far-right party has further widened its gap with the presidential majority, reaching more than 30%, according to a poll of 12,000 people by Ipsos, Cevipof, the Montaigne Institute, the Jean-Jaurès Foundation and published on Monday in Le Monde . And while Macron has taken one of the strongest and most principled positions in the world toward Moscow, Bardella called the French president’s escalation with Russia, a nuclear power, “irresponsible.”

Thus, the PH abandons what was hastily announced by Macron after his controversial statement about the possible dispatch of Western troops to fortify Kyiv as a parliamentary debate on French support for Ukraine. A way to force every political group to fulfill its responsibilities, in particular La France insoumise (LFI) and the RN, regularly accused of “Putinophilia”. And yet the first debate, which will take place in the Bourbon palace on the left bank of Paris, will have to end in the late afternoon with a symbolic vote without Ron’s participation. “We will abstain on this text in the National Assembly,” Bardella said on France 2 this morning, emphasizing the “red lines.” And even if the young party president Le Pen assures that he “supports Ukraine.” Instead, the text will be defended this afternoon by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who is again a champion of Macron’s unrivaled ability to dictate the agenda of the political liturgy. At the center of the debate is the Franco-Ukrainian bilateral security agreement, already concluded during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Paris on February 16, a few days before the second anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory. Paris is committed to providing up to €3 billion in additional support in 2024, up from €1.7 billion in 2022 and €2.1 billion in 2023.