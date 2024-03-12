Latina, March 12, 2024 – “Following the completion of the tender for the location of the kiosk-bar in San Marco Park, the preliminary contract was awarded to Ag Planet srl, which received the highest technical and economic assessment. The service will soon be active again in the city’s green space, greatly improving the experience for children and their families in a kiosk-bar-like space that is cleaner and safer.”

The news came from heritage board member Ada Nasty who, citing the long time it took to complete the task due to a previous failed tender, wanted to thank the cooperation agreement volunteers who in recent months have made it possible to open and close the gates to the playground while remaining accessible for children.

The preliminary decision, the management decision of which is published, will take effect immediately, only after verification of the requirements.

The general management provides for a period of six years and for an annual fee of 6,800 euros, the use by the concessionaire of the park area for cultural, social, recreational, recreational and sporting events, a kiosk used for a bar. with associated service facilities (toilets, entrance, storage areas, locker rooms) and associated seating area, fencing and gates to the park. The subject of the tender also includes services for supervision and management of the park, security with opening and closing gates, various services for cleaning park paths; services for supervision and management of the park, security with opening and closing the gates to the dog walking area.

