Nicolás Maduro, current president of Venezuela, was elected by his party to seek a third consecutive term in the July 28 elections, while the opposition is on the ropes to define a candidate. Diosdado Cabello, vice president of the Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), confirmed the presence of Maduro as a presidential candidate through the X account, before his Twitter. “The bases of the PSUV decided, Nicolás Maduro, presidential candidate, 4,240,032 participated.”

The ruling PSUV called assemblies in different states of the country, although Maduro was already listed as a natural candidate. In fact, the president has been campaigning for weeks and increased his public appearances, something that was unusual, as well as the announcements of “new generation” social programs that include the distribution of shoes and mattresses to vulnerable sectors.

What is happening in Venezuela today, Tuesday, March 12?

Meeting in assemblies in different states of the country, the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) decided on Maduro, 61, who already appeared as the natural candidate. In fact, no one challenged his nomination within a very disciplined Chavismo during electoral times.

DolarToday today, Tuesday, March 12: price of the dollar in Venezuela

The DolarToday web portal was updated at 38.01 for this March 12, 2024 in the plains country.

First special bonus of March 2024: PAYMENT DATE, beneficiaries and how to collect it through the PATRIA system

Venezuelans receive subsidies every month that are known as Bonos de la Patria. Within these financial aid are special bonuses and users of the Patria system are already waiting to receive the next payment, more precisely, the first special bonus of March. Therefore, in this note from La República, find out all the information known about this payment, such as possible payment dates, amount and easy guides to acquire it.

DolarToday today, Tuesday, March 12: price of the dollar

The DolarToday portal establishes a price of Bs. 38.01 per dollar today, March 12. As they point out, this is given according to “the average value of private operations in the city of Caracas, while the value of Cúcuta is determined based on the supply/demand of Bolívares in that city.”

What was the ‘Caracazo’ in Venezuela?

On February 27, 1989, in Venezuela, a set of events known as the ‘Caracazo’ occurred. This term refers to a series of protests, riots and looting that began in the capital, Caracas, and spread to other cities in the country. These events marked one of the most significant social and political crises in the contemporary history of Venezuela.

The immediate trigger of the ‘Caracazo’ was the announcement of a package of economic measures imposed by the government of then-president Carlos Andrés Pérez, in response to the conditions established by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to grant financing to the country. Among the most controversial measures were the liberalization of fuel prices, which resulted in an immediate and significant increase in transportation costs, and the liberalization of prices for basic goods and services, which led to a widespread increase in prices.

What are the Homeland Bonds?

The Venezuelan government continues its Homeland Bonds program, intended to support various sectors of the population in the face of the economic situation. In September 2023, four types of bonuses were delivered:

Bonus against the Economic War for public employees: 945 bolivars. Bonus against the Economic War for public sector retirees: 1,545 bolivars. Chamba Juvenil Bonus: 168.80 bolivars. Somos Venezuela Bonus: 168.80 bolivars. These bonuses represent direct aid to Venezuelans, although the government has not yet announced specific dates for the delivery of the next subsidies.

