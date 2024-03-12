loading…

A Boeing 787 operated by LATAM Airlines crashed mid-flight from Sydney to Auckland on Monday. This incident threw passengers from their seats into the aisle. Photo/REUTERS

SYDNEY – A Boeing 787 operated by LATAM Airlines suddenly “free-falled” mid-flight from Sydney to Auckland on Monday. The horrific incident threw passengers from their seats into the aisle.

The flight was carrying 278 people, consisting of 263 passengers and nine crew members.

According to New Zealand’s airlines and health services organizations, at least 50 people were injured in the incident.

The plane experienced severe shaking and as a result, 10 passengers and three cabin crew were rushed to hospital. This was the announcement by the South American airline while investigating the cause of the incident.

Despite the frightening incident, the flight still managed to land safely at Auckland airport as scheduled on Monday afternoon.

One person was in serious condition while the rest suffered light to moderate injuries, said the Hato Hone St John Ambulance organization, which treated around 50 people at the airport.

“This plane, without warning, just crashed. “I mean, the plane crashed like I’ve ever experienced in any small amount of turbulence, and people were thrown out of their seats, hit the roof of the plane, thrown into the aisle,” said one passenger, Brian Jokat, to the BBC, as reported on Tuesday ( 12/3/2024).

The cause of the LATAM 800’s sudden change in trajectory could not be immediately determined. Safety experts say most plane crashes are caused by multiple factors that need to be thoroughly investigated.

“Several roof panels broke because people were thrown and hit the plastic roof panels in the hallway. “And there was blood coming out of several people’s heads,” explained Jokat, who was not injured in the incident.