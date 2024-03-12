At the end of Eicma, after unveiling the brand new 990 Duke, KTM “surprisingly” presented the 1390 Super Duke R and 1390 Super Duke R Evo.

Both versions of the new flagship from Mattighofen are based on the chassis developed for the 2020 1290 Super Duke R, therefore with a tubular chrome-molybdenum trellis frame, implemented with some key improvements. On the R we find a new WP APEX open cartridge fork with 48 mm stanchions and separate functions, fully adjustable and with 125 mm of travel. The WP APEX monoshock has also been updated: it has separate reservoirs for gas and oil mounted with a “piggy-back” pattern and is fully adjustable, with separate adjusters for high- and low-speed compression. For 2024, the relevant DCC (Dual Compression Control) register has been revised.

The R Evo adopts WP’s SAT (Semi-Active Technology), i.e. electronic suspension. By acting on magnetic valves, the SCU (Suspension Control Unit) adapts the damping in real time to the characteristics of the road surface and the driver’s driving style, based on the information provided by the sinking sensors and the inertial platform (IMU). All suspension settings can be made from the dashboard, setting one of the five modes offered on the TFT: Auto, Comfort, Rain, Street and Sport.

Powering the bike is a new version of the 75° V-twin, with a displacement of 1,350 cc. The data speaks of 190 HP and 145 Nm of torque kept at bay by electronics designed for maximum fun.

To know all the details of the bikes and our riding impressions, make yourself comfortable and we will now tell you how it is made and how it goes!