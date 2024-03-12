Too much abuse. Sitting alone in your room for more than twenty hours a day. Often and forcibly tied up. Harassment by staff. Rape by gang leaders. “This is serious,” notes Jason Bhugwandass. “What shocked me most was these rapes. It is often said that the behavior of staff in closed child care institutions is associated with powerlessness. And yes, there will probably be boys who are afraid of the staff. But in rape, girls fight against themselves. No one should be afraid of them.”

On Tuesday, Bhugvandass, 26, presented research into the experiences of adolescents in a crisis unit of a closed youth care facility at three facilities in Harreveld and Zetten. This very intensive short-term observation and stabilization (ZIKOS) care is for young people between the ages of twelve and eighteen who are in crisis due to a mental disorder. Bhugvandass himself ended up in the Harreveld crisis shelter when he was seventeen.

The study is called “Lonely Closed” and caused a stir even before its publication. The municipalities have decided not to send any more young people to these departments for now. The Health and Youth Inspectorate has praised the “courage” of the researcher and the young people who came forward to tell their story and launch an investigation. “We take this very seriously. We can’t share any information about this investigation, but we’ve also been saying for years that things aren’t going well in the broken youth care system,” the spokesperson said. And health workers in Harreveld and Zetten stopped recording.

Jason Bhugwandass, in his research and preparation of the report, received advice from Jolanda of Badgers, Professor of Youth Work at Erasmus University.

“Severity, lust for power and booing”

The results of the study are stunning. “Group leaders are often described as strict, power-hungry and angry,” the report said. “Young people described numerous situations in which they were humiliated, humiliated, verbally abused or manipulated by group leaders. For example, several young people claim that they or members of their group were called “Mongols” or “cancer whores.”

In addition, former clients complain about the incompetence of the staff. “Zero young people indicated that group leaders could help them. Group leaders usually don’t understand why young people behave this way and claim that it’s all for attention.” According to the report, 90 percent of young clients were injured; They came out much worse than they entered.

Jason Bhugwandass says he began the investigation “because my own experience gave me reason to believe that things were not going well.” At seventeen, he arrived at the Harreveld Crisis Unit after staying in various child care institutions. “I come from an unstable family. There was domestic violence and bullying. I was suicidal.” In Harreveld he faced “extreme isolation” and violence. “My condition is stable now. But it’s a long way to go.” In the course of his research, he wanted to ground his own experiences in the experiences of others. “You sit there alone and don’t notice what others are experiencing. I had a negative image. I was hoping others’ experiences would be better. It is not true. The stories were more extreme than I expected.”

The report contains “heartbreaking” evidence, according to a response from UN children’s organization UNICEF. The 51 young people surveyed said they spend an average of 20 hours and 38 minutes a day in their room, which leads to feelings of loneliness. “At some point I just started talking to the dolls because I had been in my room for so long and there was no one around me,” one of them says about Harreveld.

It was possible to go to the toilet only after having to wait a long time for permission. “You basically had to call and hope someone would come to the door. And then sometimes accidents happened to some young people. Because if you need to go to the toilet and no one answers the door, then you clearly have a problem,” says a review of Zetten.

In Harreveld the riots were not taken seriously. “They said, ‘Do you have an eating disorder? Never mind, let’s see how long you can keep this up. From today we will no longer bring you food. Then you automatically demand food.”

