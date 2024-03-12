If you’ve been following the VW Group closely, the Audi A3 facelift probably won’t come as a surprise. We say this not only because platform mates Volkswagen Golf and Skoda Octavia have already gone under the knife, but also because Audi is busy cleaning up its lineup. For example, the Q7 and Q8 have already been updated in recent months, with both receiving a new grille design and even customizable lighting designs. So, there are two assumptions as to how the updated A3 differs from its predecessor.

Options on request

Indeed: this is the updated Audi A3, and the first thing that catches your eye is its LED matrix headlights. They have 24 pixels contained in a stripe at the top, and these pixels can display one of four different light signatures at will. At the rear you have to make do with arrow-shaped daytime running lights, and here the first thing that attracts attention is the new bumper with a larger diffuser. The front bumper is also completely new, and the same applies to the grille, which is not only flatter, but also has larger slats and a higher placement of the Audi logo.

The interior of the A3 has also been updated, although you’ll have to get up a little earlier to notice the differences. For example, a number of surfaces have been covered in new materials, and behind the scenes there is an updated infotainment system. Currently, a number of options can be activated at extra cost, such as smartphone connectivity, automatic high beams or adaptive cruise control – because really: they are still not available as standard. A digital driver display is now standard, but the most striking change is the new center console with an even more compact automatic transmission lever.

Don’t say “Allroad”

This lever initially controls the seven-speed S-Tronic automatic transmission in all cases. As such, the facelifted A3 launches with just two engines: a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid four-cylinder petrol engine for the 35 TFSI and a 2.0-litre diesel engine for the 35 TDI. Both have 150 hp each. on the front axle, but Audi promises that petrol and diesel versions, as well as a plug-in hybrid, will appear later. The new S3 is also on the horizon as the Germans previously revealed some details about it along with a series of teaser images.

Alternatively, you can still order the A3 as a five-door Sportback or as a four-door sedan, but they’ll be joined by a third variant. It’s called Allstreet and gives the hatchback an additional 3cm of ground clearance, a tougher bumper design and a set of durable roof rails. Beneath the skin, however, are the usual front-wheel drive petrol or diesel engines, so like its A1 Allstreet sibling, this A3 simply doesn’t deserve the Allroad name like the all-wheel drive A4 and A6.

The updated Audi A3 will arrive in the configurator this month and can be ordered there from €35,530 for the Sportback. The sedan costs €1,100 more, but for the Allstreet version you should be left with at least €37,380.