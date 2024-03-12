Discussions continue regarding the retouching of the photo published by Kate Middleton on social media. What’s going on?

There is no respite for poor Kate Middleton and for the mystery that has seen her as the protagonist in recent hours. This time a new theory emerges according to which the shot dates back to about 8 years ago. Ready to discover it?

The Kate Middleton theory

Here’s what we discovered about this shot which many believe dates back to an old “Vogue” cover.

Kate Middleton’s words on the retouched photo

In the last few hours there has been no mention of how the latest photo published by Kate Middleton was retouched without too much mystery. The Duchess of Cambridge immediately intervened on the issue, declaring that she didn’t think she would generate a fuss following a simple family photo.

Obviously the theories linked to the matter have not been wasted and everything has been hypothesized, from strategy to marketing. There are even those who have come to think about how artificial intelligence has contributed to fueling this story.

The retouched photo of Kate Middleton Like many amateur photographers I try my hand at editing, but I want to apologize for the confusion caused by the family photo we shared.

According to the latest theory in the pipeline, the photo of discord would have already been published in the past and more precisely on an old cover of the magazine “Vogue”, way back in 2016. What is true in this whole story ?

Vogue: is Kate Middleton’s photo a thing of the past?

Some X users have focused a lot on this story and according to one of them, a certain Ruby Naldrett, the photo used for Kate’s retouching belongs to an old Vogue cover. The copy in question arrived on the market in 2016 although it has now been slightly modified by editing.

Apparently, however, this theory does not have very solid ground on which to sink its roots as several experts in the profession have refuted the involvement of editing and artificial intelligence in this regard.

The mystery shows no signs of being resolved, which is why new theories continue to emerge hour by hour, some of which are quite disturbing. It is said that the Duchess is not in good health and that she has decided to hire a body double for the public and social events that she cannot give up.

From what we know, the photo that was the object of such amazement was taken with a professional camera belonging to the Canon brand. The same was then retouched on March 8th with the Adobe program before being published on March 10th to celebrate Mother’s Day. What can I say, perhaps behind all this lies yet another communication error. This time however, committed by one of the most important royal families in the entire world.