Apparently one in three people are having an affair*, so you better keep a close eye on your wife and girlfriend. It’s almost like a government campaign in Italy because they’re going to stop sending speed camera photos to offenders for a very specific reason: speed camera tickets make it impossible to even have an affair in peace.

In Italy, as in Germany, you received a photo of a speeding violation at home, but the Italian Ministry of Transport says to stop sending photos. The minister mentions privacy reasons, but the Corriere della Sera newspaper reports that there are “many cases” of marriages and business deals that fail because the photo shows someone as a passenger who should not be there.

Failed marriages are bad, but failed affairs…

To make it even funnier, if you translate the article into Dutch, it says that one of the reasons is “failed love affairs.” So they are annoyed that divorces are happening, but in Italy they find it so bad that because of the speed cameras interfering you can no longer even have an affair. From now on you can safely eat there again.

Apparently this is a cultural thing because, according to Gleaden, Italy is the number one country when it comes to the country where people are most likely to skate crookedly. The government keeps photographs of the violation, but passengers’ faces are automatically blacked out. The context of the violation may also be unclear.

If you’re driving through Italy next summer and accidentally drive too fast past a speed camera, you’ll unfortunately no longer be able to get a good vacation photo back home. If your partner suddenly often travels to Italy “on business,” then you know what’s going on. By the way, the photo above the article is for reference only, because observant viewers have long noticed that this is not Italy.

*It also turns out that 73.6 percent of the statistics are made up.