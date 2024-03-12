Liam Trimmer was celebrating his engagement when he accidentally fell: no rescue was needed

A dramatic event occurred in recent days in Western Australia, in Kalgoorlie. Liam Trimmer, a 29-year-old police officer of English origins, fell during his engagement party and bled to death in front of everyone present, obviously shocked. The rescue attempts carried out by the rescuers who arrived on site promptly were useless for him.

Born in England, Liam Trimmer moved to Australia just over 10 years ago for work reasons. He had chosen the path to become a policeman and after completing the academy in Joondalup in 2017, he moved to Kalgoorlie, east of Perth, where he worked in the unit fighting criminal gangs.

A few days ago he organized an engagement party with his partner, where all their friends and family went to wish them the best for a life together. Unfortunately, that day which should have been one of only joy, in an instant turned into a nightmare.

The 29-year-old, for reasons and in ways that have not been disclosed, suddenly stumbled and, in falling, severed his neck and carotid artery. A chilling scene which was witnessed by all those present obviously shocked. The call to emergency services and their arrival on site was timely.

The doctors tried in every way to save his life, but the enormous amount of blood that escaped did not allow them to avoid the worst. Liam bled to death.

Pain and shock throughout the city for what happened to a very well-known and respected police officer in the law enforcement community. As evidenced by the words of Commissioner Col Blanch to the broadcaster 9 News Perth:

Everything possible was done to save him, but it wasn’t to be and I know everyone involved is suffering right now. I think they wish they could wake up from this nightmare. This amazing officer loved helping the community and was a great example to all of us.