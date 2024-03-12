loading…

Muslim pilgrims walk by the Dome of the Rock, part of the holy site of the al-Aqsa Mosque, on the first night of Ramadan. Photo/REUTERS

JERUSALEM – Israeli forces beat and prevented Muslim pilgrims from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem on the first night of the holy month of Ramadan.

In video footage shared online, armed Israeli police officers were seen beating Palestinians on the streets of the Old City, as they were walking to the holy site to attend tarawih prayers.

This special prayer is performed every night in the holy month of Ramadan, and usually attracts tens of thousands of Muslims who pray in congregation.

According to local media, the Israeli army set up several checkpoints around the Old City in occupied East Jerusalem, blocking roads and preventing people from reaching the site.

Witnesses said Israeli police only allowed a few men and women over 40 years old to enter the site.

The Israeli government issued a statement on March 5 saying it would not restrict Palestinian pilgrims during Ramadan.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli troops stopped and checked the bags of young men and women in the alleys of the Old City.

One woman told local media that, “The number of Palestinians who are prohibited from entering Al-Aqsa is greater than the number of worshipers who can enter and perform tarawih prayers.”

“The occupation forces even prevented Palestinians from meeting or praying in the surrounding area,” he said, referring to Israeli security forces.