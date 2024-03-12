loading…

Muslims perform the tarawih prayer on the first night of Ramadan at the al-Aqsa Mosque Complex in Jerusalem on March 11, 2024. Photo/Saeed Qaq/Anadolu Agency

JERUSALEM – Israel installed barbed wire on the fence around the Lions’ Gate area near the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

This arbitrary action was revealed by the Palestinian authority on Monday (11/3/2024), Anadolu reported.

“This is a dangerous precedent that has not occurred since 1967,” said a statement from the Jerusalem governor’s office.

The Lion’s Gate, also known as Bab Al-Asbat, is located in the Old City of Jerusalem and is one of the main gates to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Jerusalem Governorate indicated, “275 Israeli settlers have stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound under heavy protection from Israeli occupation forces,” on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Nasser Qaws, leader of the Palestinian group Fatah, said Israel’s actions were aimed at preventing Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan,” the official Wafa news agency reported.

There was no Israeli comment on the report.

On Sunday evening, Israeli forces prevented hundreds of Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform Tarawih, special evening prayers during the holy month.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where the Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

Israel’s apartheid colonial regime annexed the entire city in 1980, an act never recognized by the international community.

Tensions have risen in the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip in October last year.

Israel has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The United States supplies the weapons that Israel uses to kill Palestinians.

