Planes drop humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip as Israeli attacks and blockades continue to cause famine in Gaza City, Gaza, on March 11, 2024. Photo/Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu Agency

TEHERAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said sending United States (US) aid to Gaza was a “ridiculous and bitter show”.

“On the one hand, they are preventing a ceasefire by vetoing UN Security Council resolutions, and on the other hand, they are trying to improve the image of the warmonger in the eyes of the world community by sending humanitarian aid in a symbolic and ridiculous way,” Kanaani said during a press conference.

He added, “We are confident that the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, which is International Quds Day, will be a special day to support the Palestinian cause and will be held grandly in Iran and around the world.”

“More than five months after the brutal Zionist attack, we unfortunately witness a very painful inaction from the international community, especially the UN and the Security Council, whose main task is to ensure international peace and security,” he explained.

Kanaani noted, “The Security Council has failed to fulfill its duties following Washington’s political and military support for the Israeli regime and the US’ use of its veto power.”

“The world is now fully aware of the US role in creating and prolonging the Gaza war, and public opinion will not be changed by this symbolic action,” he concluded.

(she)