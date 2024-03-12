Intesa Sp: ECB authorizes buybacks of 1.7 billion

Intesa Sanpaolo has received authorization from the ECB regarding the purchase of its own shares aimed at cancellation (buyback) for a maximum total outlay of 1.7 billion euros, which will be submitted for approval at the next ordinary meeting.

The bank led by Carlo Messina made this known in a note, adding that the details of the buyback operation, to be launched in June 2024, will be made known within the terms established by the legislation.