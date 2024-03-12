The National Migration Institute (INM), in coordination with the municipal police of Ciudad Serdán, in the state of Puebla, rescued 221 migrants, who are from Guatemala, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Honduras, Cuba and El Salvador.

The house where the migrants stayed was located in the municipality of Andrés Chalchicomula de Sesma. Furthermore, at the time the elements carried out the immigration verification, none of them were able to prove their regular stay in the country.

X/ @INAMI_mx.

Through a statement, the INM detailed that federal migration agents (AFM) identified 179 migrants from Guatemala, of which 141 are adults and 38 are minors. It should be noted that of these 16 were traveling accompanied and the rest alone.

For their part, 17 migrants are from Ecuador, while there are nine men from Honduras, and another nine from El Salvador.

During the verification operation, the immigration authority also located four adults from Nicaragua (three men and one woman) and three others from Cuba, including a girl who was traveling accompanied.

In total, 17 family units were identified, of which 12 are from Guatemala, two from Ecuador, two from El Salvador and one from Cuba, all of which were transferred to the National System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family (DIF) of Puebla.

Finally, the rest of the adult migrants were taken to the INM facilities to carry out their corresponding immigration administrative process.

