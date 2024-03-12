Influenza B, peak arriving between March and April

Seasonal influenza type A is decreasing but influenza type B virus cases are increasing, one of the main variants in circulation which ranks second in terms of incidence and represents 25% of overall cases. It is a pathology, which can lead to fever, muscle pain, cough. It affects the respiratory system with colds, sore throats and occasionally the lungs.

Dr. Staiano explained to Ansa that this flu syndrome, mainly widespread among children, will reach its peak between March and April. No alarm though. “After type A influenza, we now expect a new peak of cases in the next two months caused by type B influenza virus,” she said. It is a virus similar to type A and less contagious. Classic transmission: contact with droplets of saliva and mucus emitted during sneezing, coughing or talking closely.