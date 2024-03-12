Los Angeles – “Usually at this time of year I win the Grand Slam or Dubai: they are not used to zero titles.” Novak Djokovic talks about a moment in his career. And he seems bitter. He lost to Italian Luca Nardi at the ATP tournament in Indian Wells and the young tennis player reached the 1/8 finals (read here).

According to Ansa, the world number one considers this a “negative cycle”, apparently raising concerns for his career.

“I didn’t know Nardi directly, but I saw that he plays quality tennis,” the Serb explained then. “The problem is that I played terrible tennis.” Sorry, I haven’t been to Indian Wells in five years and wanted to do well. Now there’s Miami, which is nearby. We see…”.

Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ATP Tour – nittoatpfinals.com