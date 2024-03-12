loading…

India successfully flight-tested the Agni-5 ballistic missile for the first time. This missile is capable of carrying many nuclear warheads at once. Photo/Times of India

NEW DELHI – India successfully conducted a test flight of the Agni-5 ballistic missile for the first time. This domestically developed missile is capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads.

“Proud to launch the first test flight of the domestically developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology,” wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi in X on Monday, as reported by AFP, Tuesday (12/3/2024 ).

MIRV technology allows the Agni-5 to carry several nuclear warheads at once, so that they can scatter and hit different targets.

Modi did not provide further details about the flight test, but India has previously test-fired several Agni-5 missiles, developed by India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that India has joined a select group of countries capable of possessing missile technology.

Agni, meaning “fire” in Sanskrit, is the name given to a series of missiles that India developed as part of a guided missile development project launched in 1983.

Although the shorter range Agni-I and II were primarily developed with traditional rivals in mind; Pakistan, analysts say the next version with a longer reach reflects India’s shift in focus towards China.

India has deepened defense cooperation with Western countries in recent years, including in the Quad alliance with the United States, Japan and Australia.

