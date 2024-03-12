The Indian government said on Monday it would implement a controversial citizenship law across the country ahead of elections later this year. International news agencies report this. The law, called the CAA, allows Afghans, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis who came to India before 2014 to apply for an Indian passport, provided they are not Muslim. Critics say the law is Islamophobic and emblematic of the anti-Muslim policies of Prime Minister Modi, who is the leader of the BJP, India’s Hindu nationalist party.

Modi’s citizenship law was passed in 2019 and is already in effect in most parts of India, but has not yet come into force across the country. In 2019, large protests broke out in several Indian states, often at universities, against the Islamophobic nature of the law in the eyes of demonstrators. At that time, these protests were brutally suppressed. New Delhi’s Jagannath Progressive National University on Monday appealed to students to remain calm.

Also read Tear gas on campus: Protest against Indian citizenship law intensifies

The government has been repeating the same narrative about the CAA since 2019: it is meant to protect minorities who will not be safe in Muslim countries. The Communist Party has announced protests in the northeastern state of Kerala. “This law is designed to divide people, inflame communal sentiments and undermine the fundamental principles of the Constitution,” Kerala communist leader Pinarayi Vijayan said. The Indian Constitution was originally secular and protected the many different religious groups in the country.

Read also: Muslims fear losing their place in India under Modi