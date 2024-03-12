Suara.com – Recently, the name Fuji has returned to the public spotlight. Because he had just bought a sports car which was priced at a fantastic price.

Through his Instagram account, Fuji uploaded video footage while driving the new dark purple car.

“Another wishlist checked off!! Thank God,” wrote @/fuji_an quoted Monday (11/3/2024).

According to the Instagram account upload @allfujifashion, the car is a 2023 BMW M4 Competition i8. The price of this car is estimated at IDR 2.75 billion.

This also made the public curious about Fuji’s income after becoming a public figure. Previously, he was also reported to have bought a house with cash.

So how much has Fuji earned so far? Here’s the review.

In an upload on the Instagram account @lambe_danu2_official, one of Fuji’s colleagues once revealed his income in a day.

It started when Fuji felt irritated when he was mentioned about his achievements. Who would have thought that his colleague would actually reveal his income in a day?

“What is that achievement?” asked Fuji in a video that appeared on the @/lambe_danu2_official account, Wednesday (20/9/2023).

“Yes, what achievement have you achieved, earning IDR 150 million a day,” defended his colleague.

At that time, Fuji, who couldn’t say anything else, could only confirm those words.