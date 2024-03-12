loading…

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attend a press conference in Berlin on March 11, 2024. Photo/REUTERS

BERLIN – Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Anwar Ibrahim again condemned Western countries for their lack of action against Israel’s atrocities in Gaza.

“Where have we thrown our humanity, why is there this hypocrisy?” Ibrahim emphasized in a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after their meeting in Berlin on Monday (11/3/2024).

When asked whether he condemned the cross-border attack on Israel by the Gaza-based Hamas group on October 7, and whether he supported efforts to free Israeli hostages, Ibrahim said Western countries should end their “selective” and “ambivalent” stance.

“What I strongly reject is this narrative, this obsession, as if the whole problem began and ended on October 7th. It doesn’t start on October 7th, and it doesn’t end on October 7th. “This started four decades earlier, and continues every day,” he stressed.

Ibrahim said Israel’s decades-long policy towards Palestinians and its atrocities were the root cause of the ongoing conflict.

“We oppose colonialism, or apartheid, or ethnic cleansing, or usurpation of any country, whether in Ukraine or in Gaza. “We cannot erase 40 years of cruelty and plunder that have caused public reaction and anger,” he explained.

The Malaysian leader said that despite differences with Scholz on the Middle East conflict, they agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and the urgent need to provide more humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

“I agree with what the Chancellor said regarding a final two-state solution to ensure peace for both countries, and to develop a concept to ensure economic development and progress for society,” said Ibrahim.

Israel has launched deadly military attacks on the Gaza Strip since the October 7, 2023 cross-border attack led by Hamas which killed around 1,200 people.

However, since then, Haaretz has revealed that Israeli army helicopters and tanks have, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians that Israel claims the Palestinian Resistance has killed.

Israel has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza, and more than 72,600 others have been injured due to mass destruction and shortages of basic necessities.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim decree in January ordered Israel to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and to ensure humanitarian aid is provided to civilians in Gaza.

(she)