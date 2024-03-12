Meloni: “Thanks to Cdp, a billion in investments for AI”

“I want to thank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (Cdp) because thanks to their commitment it will be possible to invest 1 billion euros in Artificial Intelligence both by creating a new investment fund specialized in AI and by using investment funds already active and involving this technology ”. The President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, said this in a video message broadcast on the occasion of the “Artificial Intelligence for Italy” event, organized by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and the Agency for Digital Italy (Agid) , near the Sistine aisles of Santo Spirito in Sassia in Rome.

For Meloni, artificial intelligence (AI) is “the greatest industrial revolution of this time and the main challenge we face”. A challenge “from an anthropological, social and productive point of view”, underlined the prime minister. With artificial intelligence “what is no longer replaced today is physical work, but it risks being human intellect, which has always made man irreplaceable by a machine”, she added.

Meloni: “Towards an Italian law on AI”

The government “is working to identify the most suitable body to carry out the functions of competent authority on the use of technologies based on Artificial Intelligence (AI)”, added the Prime Minister. “There must be an Italian path to artificial intelligence, to its development and we can build this path only through support for research and production realities that exist in Italy and which need to be valorised”, said the prime minister.

“The government is preparing a legal provision which aims to establish some principles, determine the rules complementary to those of the European regulation which is in the process of being approved and identify the most effective measures to stimulate our production fabric. And, furthermore , we are working to identify the most suitable body to carry out the functions of competent authority on the use of technologies based on artificial intelligence”. Giorgia Meloni said this in a video message at the ‘Artificial intelligence for Italy’ event.

At the G7 “Italy has chosen to bring the theme of artificial intelligence and its development, of its government as a central issue during its Italian presidency”, remarked Meloni. “Until then, and beyond, we will have to continue to discuss because it is from the comparison and debate of ideas that the most effective and innovative solutions to the problems of our time always come,” he concluded.