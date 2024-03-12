In the last few hours, Belen Rodriguez has made a new “header”. She announced it by posting a photo of her belly on social media.

Sooner or later you will have to get back on your feet, especially when children are involved. We are talking about the current situation of one of the most talked about national television personalities ever and constantly on the gossip pages. Belen Rodriguez is in full rebirth, there is no doubt. After having archived the love stories with Stefano De Martino and Elio Lorenzoni, the showgirl has returned to the set and is dedicating herself body and soul. Recently, in fact, good news has arrived for the presenter and model which communicate an undoubtedly positive period, full of satisfactions.

Travels alone, dance lessons, a new house to furnish. The announcement of this latest bombshell news arrived yesterday on social media. An apartment where you can work, and a lot, to make it perfect for you and your family.

There are no doubts that hold: Belen Rodriguez has put her well-being first and her newfound serenity is evident from the smile she has been wearing for some time in public and virtual appearances.

In the last few hours, he has made a new “header”. She announced it by posting a photo of her belly on social media. The shot immediately drove gossip magazines and fans crazy: the first thought immediately went to a new pregnancy. The belly in the foreground of the photograph sent out a message that wasn’t too “cryptic”. Then came the explanation.

Belen Rodriguez showed off her belly to highlight her new piercing. The showgirl, on the other hand, is no stranger to piercings. She already had it when she was young, but then she took it off, as happens with some accessories that she chooses to wear only at a young age, only to then retrace her steps and appreciate a jewel on her skin again. Now, Belen Rodriguez is almost 40 years old, she has decided to show it off again, and also with a touch of audacity and sensuality.

Showgirl Belen Rodriguez at the amfAR charity dinner during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 22 September 2018.

ANSA/MATTEO BAZZI

On Instagram, she posted a photo with the piercing and the caption, “Oops! I did it again”, quoting Britney Spears. A clear message: there is no age to feel trendy and “on the mark”. Belen’s new piercing has driven her fans crazy, many of her are applauding her for her confidence and her boldness. Who said that at 40 you are too grown up for a nice shiny piercing?