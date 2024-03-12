Following an illness, Loredana Bertè was forced to cancel yesterday’s event in Rome, but to date, there is no news on her state of health and this worries fans a lot

When it comes to health, you must always pay close attention and never underestimate pain, not even due to work commitments. Precisely for this reason, yesterday, Loredana Bertè was taken to a clinic in Rome for abdominal pain. After hospitalization it was necessary to postpone the date of the concert at the Brancaccio theater in Rome. Today fans are very worried about the singer’s health, let’s find out why.

Loredana Bertè

Loredana Bertè, an icon of Italian and foreign music, took part in the Sanremo Festival in February with the song Pazza. Huge success of the singer, with a biographical song, which quickly became famous throughout the world. After this success, she participated in the San Marino Festival, where she took second place. After these singing successes you began your Italian tour which unfortunately suffered a temporary stop. In fact, after the singer’s illness, yesterday’s date at the Brancaccio theater was postponed.

Yesterday, the singer’s staff announced in a press release that due to abdominal pain she was admitted to a clinic in Rome. Bertè was already in the capital, ready to go on stage, but this was not possible. Today, the concern of her fans is growing, given the absence of news from the staff and the singer herself. In fact, for 23 hours now, no one has given any updates on the singer’s health status.

From the latest updates it seems that the abdominal pain had already been present since Monday morning and that only after a few hours did the artist go to a doctor, on the advice of the staff. After the first checks, the doctor deemed it appropriate to hospitalize him to investigate the issue further. While waiting for further updates on her health conditions, the staff would like to inform you that the canceled date will be made up for the canceled date at the Brancaccio theater on 15 May.