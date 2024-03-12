H&M on the verge of bankruptcy, the Swedish chain is betting everything on the new CEO

In 2023, H&M suffered a setback with a 9.5% loss to its share price in Stockholm. The cause? Disappointing operating profits, poor sales during the holidays and the sudden resignation of CEO Helena Helmersson, unable to bring about the desired change of direction. The fourth quarter was also disastrous, with declining sales and profits below expectations, while during the holidays, sales fell 4%.

Furthermore, the fast fashion giant also featured a less ‘robust’ performance than Inditex, a direct competitor with brands such as Zara, Pull&Bear and Bershka. According to data released last December, Inditex closed the period from 1 February to 31 October 2023 with sales increasing by +11.1% to 25.6 billion euros. Profit jumped by 32.5% to 4.1 billion euros.

Until November 30th, H&M recorded net sales of 236 billion Swedish crowns (around 21 billion euros), with a slight growth of 1%. Annual operating profit increased from 7.1 to 14.7 billion crowns. In the fourth quarter alone, sales decreased by 1% to 62.6 billion crowns. Despite an increase in operating profit from 821 million to 4.33 billion crowns, this result disappointed the market expectations set at just under 4.6 billion (LSEG consensus).

Due to these challenges, H&M opted for a change at the top: after four years, CEO and president Helena Helmersson resigned and her role was taken on by Daniel Ervér, already number one of the H&M brand. This move may reflect an attempt by the company to adapt to changing market conditions and strengthen its competitive position. The company is targeting a 10% EBIT margin by 2024 and is cutting costs, concentrating supplies in nearby areas to improve sales and better manage inventories.

However, experts predict that it will take some time for these changes to be reflected in company results, probably a year and a half. H&M has also tried to improve brand perception by collaborating with designers and luxury brands, but it seems that is not enough to compete with Zara, which offers a wider and more varied range of products.

Furthermore, competition is becoming increasingly fierce with the arrival of new players such as Shein and Temu, who sell a wide range of products at low prices and are very quick to follow market trends with their digital business.

“A significant change is unlikely to occur in 2024 as it will take at least 12-18 months to change sourcing and product, to better reflect a higher quality and more fashionable offering – explained to Pambianco Magazine, Adam Cochrane , General Retail & Luxury Equity at Deutsche Bank -. The company has made a number of changes over the last three years in terms of technology and logistics, but now the focus needs to shift to the offering and increase differentiation.”

“It takes time for consumers to appreciate the changes made to the quality or style of the product – concluded Adam Cochrane of Deutsche Bank -, while the perception of a higher price is immediate. The most likely path forward is to improve the fashionability of the product, so that it is sold in a higher proportion at full price. The store network in some markets will continue to shrink, but on a global basis there will be some openings that will offset the number of net closures.”