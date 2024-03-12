When talking about completing the process to obtain an American visa, the option of hiring a company that speeds up the processing process, advancing the time for appointments and the promise of obtaining the American visa, becomes quite attractive. However, the United States Embassy in Mexico debunks some myths about these companies.

It was through social networks that the Embassy exposed some myths related to obtaining an American visa, among which is “By hiring a company to make my application, I am sure they will give me the visa.”

The Embassy warns that there is nothing that guarantees obtaining the visa, so it recommends that the process be carried out personally “no company or person can guarantee that they will grant you the visa. Better do your paperwork yourself.”

Having this information, here we tell you how to carry out the procedure to obtain your American tourist visa for the first time, since, although thinking about doing a procedure yourself seems quite complex, it is a very close and possible reality.

The Official Visa Appointment Service makes a list of steps so that processing the American visa is agile and accessible for people:

1. Choose the type of visa you require to travel to the United States

Determine your needs for the trip. If the objective is tourism, shopping and/or visiting family, then the B1/B2 visa procedure applies.

2. Answer the requested form

After choosing the type of visa you need, complete the online visa application form DS-160 here.

3. Enter the Official Visa Appointment Service

Enter the following link, and complete the following steps: Create a user account. Enter the requested information to complete registration. Provide the DS-160 confirmation number for each person who wishes to apply for the visa. Provide the address where you wish to receive your documents from the Consular Section. Pay the amount for the American visa application (185 dollars) at the bank. Schedule an appointment at the Consular Section. Attend the previously scheduled appointment. Check the status of your request on the page where you completed the process.

SPECIAL/ Photo by S. Graham on Unsplash

What is the most important step of the procedure?

Filling out the DS-160 application.

This step is the most important since it contains all the information that the consular officer will use to determine whether or not the visa will be granted.

For this reason, we recommend filling out the application in the most accurate and detailed way possible, so that all the information that the consul needs to know is there, since if the data you provided is scarce it will generate information gaps and doubts, which could get in the way of successfully obtaining the American visa.

Example: in the application described above there is a travel section, this section indicates the city you are visiting, the place where you will stay (with zip code and contact information).

If you decide to omit information about your place of lodging, it could be thought that your intentions are not authentic and you do not want to be contacted; these questions will be asked in the interview. On the other hand, if you give all the information about the hotel or place where you are staying (no reservation is necessary) you will have clarity on what to answer during the interview.

This American tourist visa procedure is based on evaluating the profile of the person who wishes to travel and ensuring that your visit is temporary and not with plans to work or live there.

Another factor they take into account is your financial solvency, this is to ensure that you have the financial resources to go and return, exploring your monthly income, the activities you carry out in your job and the time you have been working there.

What if, even knowing this, I decide to hire a company to carry out the procedure?

If hiring a company seems like a more viable option to you, you are free to do so. To do so, we recommend verifying that it is a reliable company, because remember that the data to be provided is sensitive, avoid being a victim of fraud, in addition to taking responsibility. of the payments you make, since the Embassy will not make monetary refunds if you do not obtain the visa.

