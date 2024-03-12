loading…

Hezbollah fought against Israel to defend Palestinians. Photo/Al Manar TV

BEIRUT – The Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah on Tuesday (12/3/2024) announced the launch of more than 100 missiles at military locations in northern Israel.

The onslaught was in response to Zionist bombing of Lebanese territory, especially the eastern city of Baalbek.

Al-Jazeera reported that Israel’s Army Radio confirmed that around 100 missiles were launched from Lebanon and targeted the Syrian Golan Heights and the Hula Plain in the Israeli-occupied Upper Galilee.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Israeli occupation artillery position in Khirbet Maar and a deployment of soldiers in its vicinity, and that it had achieved “direct hits.”

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: At least one missile was intercepted in Ma’alot-Tarshiha in the Western Galilee, launched… pic.twitter.com/hEqb104zQ3

Hezbollah said, “The missiles were launched in response to Israeli attacks on our communities, villages and towns, the most recent of which occurred around the city of Baalbek on Monday evening.”

The statement added, “The strikes targeted the Air and Missile Defense Command headquarters in Kaila barracks, the missile and artillery base in Yoav, and artillery positions deployed in the vicinity with more than 100 Katyusha rockets.”

Israel’s Army Radio reported a number of missiles were intercepted and some of them landed in uninhabited areas, with no injuries or damage recorded.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli forces launched two attacks around the town of Baalbek, in eastern Lebanon.

“Someone was martyred in an Israeli attack targeting an olive oil factory,” said the Governor of Baalbek, Bashir Khader, as reported by Al-Jazeera.