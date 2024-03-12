Almost everyone finds networking boring or intimidating. And no one except Henk van Sales attends Friday afternoon parties anymore. This is problematic. Because without drinking, you won’t get important information, good contacts, and you’ll never know if your job is even right for you.

In this episode, career expert Japke-d explains. Bouma, how to make (networking) work drinks fun again, what successful networking entails, and how to approach scary but important people. Remember: you can’t do it wrong. And as Japke’s mother always said: just go there, it will probably be much more fun than you think. Or not. Take care of your drink!

Presentation: Japke-d. Bouma and Peter Leithen Producing, Editing & Editing: Jeanne Gerken Music: Nozem Audio Illustration: Themen Snelderwaard Share Send a letter to the editor