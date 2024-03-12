After the news about Matthijs van Nieuwkerk, Marc Overmars, Danny Nelissen, Mart Smits, Bert Huysges (and their bosses, editors-in-chief and management) – they fell like dominoes – “little men” who had the wind at their backs for decades. Don’t worry guys reading this column, I’m not talking about you. But this person, a certain type, you know.

Men who send their subordinates pictures of dicks who shout and harass at work, who call pregnant women “fat pigs”, who start talking about her household as soon as a woman is appointed to a top position. Men of a time when “glass ceiling” still sounded like innovative interior design and “variety” was what you wanted in your salad.

Times change.

I’ll be honest: it’s time for you guys to stop. But I also feel sorry for you. Because for decades no one stood in your way. And now stories suddenly come out and you are suspended. Or you’re trembling, waiting for the Inquisition to knock on your door.

And so I thought: Let me put together a list of tips specifically for this type of man on how you can become in demand again at work in the coming years. Guys, this will be a huge job! Especially with – oh horror! – all those women around you who are appointed to senior positions! But trust me. This could still be your decade!

1 Listening is the new shouting.

Yes, you read that right. If before it was intimidation, your angry look, your impatience and lightning-fast eyes, then in the coming years your most powerful weapon will be your ears.

2 And with that you begin to listen.

So don’t wait until it’s your turn to speak again, but listen carefully. You’ll be amazed at how much respect you gain by simply showing that you value your colleagues’ opinions and suggestions.

3 Bring coffee to your colleagues.

And remember how they drink it. This way, you will be attentive and visit the coffee machine often. You know what’s going on!

4 Empathy is your new superpower.

Sympathy has always been to you, the alpha ape of the 20th century, what kryptonite is to Superman – you cringed when you showed it. In this new era, empathy is a sign of strength that will help you succeed. So the next time a colleague shares a problem with you, don’t say, “Don’t whine,” but say, “I understand that this is bothering you, tell me more and we can solve this problem together.”

5. Share the spotlight.

I know! It’s like giving up the last piece of cake. But believe me, there is enough cake for everyone. In fact, the more you share the light, the brighter it becomes and the more light shines on you! You didn’t know, now you know!

6. Show a sense of humor during the car wash.

Love. Jokes about menstruation, mothers-in-law, big butts and “women driving” are no longer acceptable. The new era requires a more creative approach. (Insert! Haha! No, not that one either.)

7 Be a mentor, not a dinosaur.

Dear “certain men,” we think you are dinosaurs who have spent years digging into their careers. And of course, you have the right to slowly die out. But you can also make something useful out of your experience. You will receive more respect than you could ever hope for.

8. Go and do something at home. Care tasks.

So also pick up your (grand)children from daycare when they’re sick, study French with them, do math, wipe snot, dry tears, unclog the shower drain, remove lice, cook, go shopping and visit mom in the hospital. house. This way, you not only have both feet in the office, but also in life to the fullest.

9 Stop drowning out your uncertainty with an even bigger Audi, and share it – this uncertainty.

The smartest people doubt the most.

10 In the meantime: immediately correct a number of things that are not yet arranged properly (for women).

Equal pay for equal work, end pregnancy discrimination, encourage fathers to take paternity leave, and end sexual harassment. You are not only one of the boys, but also one of the girls.

11 And start losing weight, guys! This fat ass really can’t take it anymore.

It’s time for skinny pants! “Should I lose weight before summer this year?” – will be your new question at the coffee machine while you drink a low-calorie smoothie.

12 And don’t look so angry, okay?!

Get rid of that saggy lip. When you smile, you are much more beautiful! Constantly exude, “I stand here in my tight pants, ready to listen and support.”

13 Oh, wait.

Tips 11 and 12 confused me a little with the advice I always get from these types of men. This is exactly what we want to get rid of, so you can ignore it. Apology! See you tomorrow in the office!

Nice!

